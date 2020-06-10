June Dairy Month: It All Starts Local

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is National Dairy Month--the time of year when we honor all things dairy. From the dedicated farmers to the cows to the delicious cheese, yogurt, ice cream and butter they provide.

Although the past months have been filled with uncertainty, one thing you can count on is dairy farmer’s commitment to feeding Americans. They continue to milk cows and plant crops every day; and many farmers across the US are donating dairy to local food banks.

In good times and bad, dairy farmers have always been part of the local story. They operate farms in all 50 states and tend to pass them down through multiple generations. “About 95 percent of dairy farms are family-owned, with fewer than 200 cows,” notes St. Louis District Dairy Council Registered Dietitian Erin McGraw.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, local food is produced, distributed and marketed to consumers in a limited geographic area. Although no pre-determined distance officially defines “local,” a set number of miles from a center point is often used. Because dairy is perishable, processing plants are usually located near dairy farms; meaning most milk in Illinois and Missouri is processed and sold in local stores. When you buy dairy foods, you are supporting hard-working farm families near you, and positively impacting your local community.