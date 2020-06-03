June Yard of the Month
Community Beautification Committee June Yard of the Month

Nelda and Gene Holliday along with their dog Scout of 308 Henry St. were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the June Yard of the Month in Ward II. The Hollidays won a $25 gift certificate, donated by Country Lane Florist and Gifts. The July Yard of the Month will be from Ward III in Fredericktown. Voting will be held at the end of June on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page.
Community Beautification Committee June YOTM 1st Runner-up

Barb Powell of 717 S. Main St. was chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the first runner-up for June Yard of the Month in Ward II.
Community Beautification Committee June YOTM 2nd Runner-up

Jason and Karen Moser of 405 E. College were chosen by a Facebook vote on the Community Beautification Committee Facebook page as the second runner-up for June Yard of the Month in Ward II.
