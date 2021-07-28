the Fredericktown Eagles is holding a Junior Order of Eagles 3758 membership drive from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 21, at the banquet hall located at 411 Burris St.

The family event is free to attend and is aimed towards youth ages 6 to 18, but all ages are welcome. There will be food, games, prizes and raffles. No alcohol, smoking or profanity will be allowed.

Those interested in becoming a Junior Eagle can join for a $1 initial membership fee and then $3 every year with possible sponsorship opportunities for those who need assistance.

For more information contact chairpersons Jason and Leslie Sutton at 573-300-3401

