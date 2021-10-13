Junior Shell retires after 22 years with city

Junior Shell has worked for the City of Fredericktown for 22 years and has worked at the Water Treatment Plant the entire time.

Junior has had his heart in this plant and it shows. He has spent many evenings and weekends at work making sure the water we all use everyday is the best that it can be. I can assure you we all take for granted what actually goes into this process. There is a lot of responsibility in making sure the water we all use everyday is safe and clean.

It was just a couple years ago the city received an award for having the best drinking water in the state. This is a good example of the effort Junior and his team put into this treatment plant every day.

Junior's wisdom of this treatment plant will be greatly missed and a lot of this wisdom can only be accumulated by years of service. From issues like knowing where problem areas are around the city or small issues inside the plant that Junior knows how to fix from years of maintenance, he has done himself.

Junior has a good team of guys at the Water Treatment Plant who worked with him and I feel confident they will also keep our water to a near perfect standard.

I know the whole city council, staff and department crews with for Junior to have a long happy retirement. Also, keep your phone turned on in case we need some assistance which Junior did say he would always be there to help. Happy retirement.

