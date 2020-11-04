Just being a kid

Halloween is a time for kids and adults alike to dress up as their favorite characters, eat lots of candy and just have fun for the day. Kids and staff at Faith Family Children's Home (FFCH) are no exception.
The staff members make the day as fun as they can for the kids, but it is easy to see they look forward to it just as much.
As visitors walked into the gym, they were able to see each group set up in a different theme and ready to hand out treats to all the kids. No detail was spared as groups dressed as the cast of Spongebob Squarepants, Monsters Inc., Beauty and the Beast, 101 Dalmatians, Maleficent and much more. From cute and cuddly, fruits and veggies, and even classic scary movie characters, the staff had all the Halloween bases covered with their costumes.
"There's a lot of planning that goes into our Trunk or Treat," FFCH Director of Operations Angela Lewis said. "Many of the groups start planning months in advance."
Lewis said the staff has a friendly contest for the best group, and the event is a lot of fun for the kids and adults.
"We know that our kids are going through a rough time in their lives, so anything we can do to make it better, we do," Lewis said. "We try to make every holiday a special one at FFCH."
The Trunk or Treat is a yearly event, but the team members work hard to make every holiday special for their kids.
Lewis said Santa himself places all the kids presents under the tree for Christmas, and they have a special firework display after a week of camp for the children in the summer.
"We are always coming up with new ideas and activities," Lewis said. "Our staff members are great at making each event extra special."
For those unfamiliar with FFCH it is a trauma-informed treatment facility which offers care to 120 kids. The mission statement is "Healing Hearts and Renewing Minds."
Lewis said it is a misconception that FFCH is a juvenile detention center, when it is actually a treatment facility.
"Some of our youth are dealing with behavioral issues, but many of those behaviors can be traced back to the trauma they have endured," Lewis said. "If you or I endured the trauma they have faced, I'm sure we would display an array of behaviors as well."
Lewis said many of the kids are trauma survivors. She said at FFCH they help the youth work through those past traumas so that their behaviors can become more regulated and hopefully they can be reunited with their family, if that is a safe option.
"FFCH provides a safe, loving environment for hurting, abused and neglected kids," Lewis said. "They do not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from or if they will be safe that night."
Lewis said FFCH allows its kids to disengage "survival mode" and focus on just being a kid.
"My favorite part about working at FFCH is seeing the difference made in the lives of these kiddos," Lewis said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in such a capacity."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
