Just being a kid

Halloween is a time for kids and adults alike to dress up as their favorite characters, eat lots of candy and just have fun for the day. Kids and staff at Faith Family Children's Home (FFCH) are no exception.

The staff members make the day as fun as they can for the kids, but it is easy to see they look forward to it just as much.

As visitors walked into the gym, they were able to see each group set up in a different theme and ready to hand out treats to all the kids. No detail was spared as groups dressed as the cast of Spongebob Squarepants, Monsters Inc., Beauty and the Beast, 101 Dalmatians, Maleficent and much more. From cute and cuddly, fruits and veggies, and even classic scary movie characters, the staff had all the Halloween bases covered with their costumes.

"There's a lot of planning that goes into our Trunk or Treat," FFCH Director of Operations Angela Lewis said. "Many of the groups start planning months in advance."

Lewis said the staff has a friendly contest for the best group, and the event is a lot of fun for the kids and adults.

"We know that our kids are going through a rough time in their lives, so anything we can do to make it better, we do," Lewis said. "We try to make every holiday a special one at FFCH."