When you were growing up, did your parents, a coach, or someone else ever tell you to "just get over it?"
Maybe something didn’t go the way you wanted, you got upset and wanted to make a big deal out of the situation, and they told you to "just get over it."
Now to you, the entire circumstance was the biggest issue in your life. You were determined that the world was coming to an end, there was nothing better than what you had wanted, and you’d never be able to move forward without your heart’s desire being met.
Maybe you messed up on an exam and failed on your paper. Maybe you goofed up on a certain play you were supposed to make with your team and your team lost. Maybe an experiment you were creating blew up in your face and you ended up in the hospital. That actually happened to my youngest brother when he was in college and working in the lab. But he ended up with just a few small cuts on his face.
All of these and certainly many more serious experiences in life can throw all of us for a loop at times. The results of these times can be lessons from which we learn and grow, or they can be burdens that we refuse to let go of and rather hold on to.
Usually when we don’t allow the experience to be a teaching moment, we are the ones that are affected and carry the burden with us. It can affect our health, our mental status, our business dealings, our marriages, our entire lives if we aren’t able at some point to forgive, forget, and to "just get over it."
How often have we been the ones who have caused an issue with another? Have we been the one who has instigated the problem with which someone else must deal?
Forgiveness is the key to moving forward, healing, and restoration. If you have offended someone, go to them and deal with the problem, "get over the issue," and move forward.
It is extremely important that we are not living in the past, holding on to grudges or past negative experiences. Certainly and hopefully we can learn from past negative experiences, but they are not worth our time and energy to hold on to. So, whatever you do, move forward, make amends, and "just get over it."