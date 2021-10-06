When you were growing up, did your parents, a coach, or someone else ever tell you to "just get over it?"

Maybe something didn’t go the way you wanted, you got upset and wanted to make a big deal out of the situation, and they told you to "just get over it."

Now to you, the entire circumstance was the biggest issue in your life. You were determined that the world was coming to an end, there was nothing better than what you had wanted, and you’d never be able to move forward without your heart’s desire being met.

Maybe you messed up on an exam and failed on your paper. Maybe you goofed up on a certain play you were supposed to make with your team and your team lost. Maybe an experiment you were creating blew up in your face and you ended up in the hospital. That actually happened to my youngest brother when he was in college and working in the lab. But he ended up with just a few small cuts on his face.

All of these and certainly many more serious experiences in life can throw all of us for a loop at times. The results of these times can be lessons from which we learn and grow, or they can be burdens that we refuse to let go of and rather hold on to.