Justice brings big game home
Justice brings big game home

Another Successful Hunt For Justice

Justice Bowman and his family traveled 13 hours to Texas last weekend in order to hunt this Texas axis with 31.5 inch tall antlers. Justice is seen here with Weston Jenkins the founder of Disabled Outdoorsmen USA, who helped to set up this opportunity. Justice faces limitations due to a genetic disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, DMD, which causes muscles to waste away. He finds joy in the outdoors and with the help of his family, friends and organizations such as Disabled Outdoorsmen, he has been able to have these experiences without his limitations getting in the way.
