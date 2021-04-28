Juvenile seriously injured in weekend ATV accident

According to the patrol report, at 2:55 p.m., April 25, a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a juvenile, 14, of Marquand, was traveling southbound on county Road 310 when he struck a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a juvenile, 16, of Marquand also traveling southbound. The impacted caused the 14 year old to overturn and eject from the vehicle.