Juvenile seriously injured in weekend ATV accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident in Marquand, Sunday afternoon.
According to the patrol report, at 2:55 p.m., April 25, a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a juvenile, 14, of Marquand, was traveling southbound on county Road 310 when he struck a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a juvenile, 16, of Marquand also traveling southbound. The impacted caused the 14 year old to overturn and eject from the vehicle.
The 14-year-old juvenile was transported by Air Medical to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
Neither occupant was listed as wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.