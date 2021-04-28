 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile seriously injured in weekend ATV accident
0 comments

Juvenile seriously injured in weekend ATV accident

{{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to an ATV accident in Marquand, Sunday afternoon.

According to the patrol report, at 2:55 p.m., April 25, a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a juvenile, 14, of Marquand, was traveling southbound on county Road 310 when he struck a 2016 Yamaha Raptor driven by a juvenile, 16, of Marquand also traveling southbound. The impacted caused the 14 year old to overturn and eject from the vehicle. 

The 14-year-old juvenile was transported by Air Medical to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. 

Neither occupant was listed as wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
JROTC Awards Ceremony
Democrat News

JROTC Awards Ceremony

The Fredericktown JROTC Program held an abbreviated 2020-2021 Awards Ceremony April 16, in the Kelly A. Burlison Cafetorium to recognize those…

Theresa Lynn Hovis
Obituaries

Theresa Lynn Hovis

Theresa Lynn Hovis, 62, died Thursday, April 15, 2021. She was born September 13, 1958 in St. Francois County, Missouri, the daughter of Milto…

Rick Shoemaker
Obituaries

Rick Shoemaker

Rick Shoemaker, 63, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born June 2, 1957 in Farmington, the son of John and Juanita Shoemaker.

Linda Mae Tripp
Obituaries

Linda Mae Tripp

Linda Mae Tripp, 72, formerly of Fredericktown, died Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Wichita Center for Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Wichita…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News