KABMS and FHS teachers miss their students

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Teacher Cassandra Mills said as soon as she was notified the schools would temporarily close she began researching how other countries handled remote learning with their students.
"We were very concerned about sending our kids home with work and no support to complete it," Mills said. "We were also concerned with students having someone to report to if something was happening in their lives."
Mills said R-I staff deeply care for their kids as if they were their own family. She said by the Tuesday before they left the 6th grade team had a plan to keep in contact with their kids using Zoom.
"We scheduled open online conference hours where students can speak face to face with a teacher," Mills said. "I post a link on my Google Classroom and students can click on the link to speak to me face to face."
Mills said she has an average of five kids per day come in with assignment questions. She said Zoom has been great because it has a screen sharing option so she can walk the students through eat step with visuals and work out the problems with them.
"I think everyone is having difficulty adjusting, this is a huge change in all our lives," Mills said. "The important things is that we are there for each other through this."
Mills said they have such a wonderful district, community and students to help get them through these times.
"The school stepped up right away and before they left they had paper packets of work, I trained my student's how to use Zoom to contact me, and we had a plan in place to get meals to students in need," Mills said. "I contacted parents by phone who had students absent on the last day of class so they were aware of what opportunities kids would have."
Mills said staff has been working extra hours each day training and researching how to better support their kids through this transition.
"All through the day students and parents can contact any of us and we are all willing to answer questions for their other classes as well," Mills said. "I have even helped younger siblings with questions."
Mills said she held three info sharing trainings last week with teachers across the district and more opportunities for support will be available to parents and students as they work out the best practices to help students.
"I sent my students home with a research project about wetlands where they get to pick what kind of project they demonstrate their knowledge with," Mills said. "Their choices include creating an activity book, a podcast, writing a song, a media campaign etc. I have posted on challenge and plan on putting a new one up each week."
Mills said she has been working on a few demos and dance challenges which she plans to release soon as a way to keep students engaged.
"Their mental health is just as important to me as their education," Mills said. "I am trying to keep some humor in my challenges."
When asked what she misses the most about not being in school Mills said everything.
"My students are like my family," Mills said. "I get excited each day to go to school. I couldn't ask for a more rewarding job. I miss seeing them, I miss the hugs, their stories, doing labs, dancing with them in the halls, being their through their hard times and their celebrations. It's far more than just science, it's being blessed to be a part of their lives on a daily basis."
Fredericktown High School Teacher Kelli Nicholson said the high school sent home packets for every student just in case they did not have access to online learning.
"Assignments have been made available through Google Classroom as well," Nicholson said. "I have been emailing my students and contacting them through Google Classroom. I know many of our teachers are utilizing tools like Zoom to hold virtual classes."
Nicholson said students know that if they are struggling the teachers are there to support them in any way they can.
"Students have contacted me with questions and I have gotten back with them right away," Nicholson said. "It has really enabled me to provide individualized feedback. We have been enjoying getting to know what learning looks like in this digital age."
Nicholson said she has not had any parents reach out to her personally but she is here for them if they need anything.
"I posted a fun survey on Google Classroom to see how my students were doing and I've been encouraging them to send me pet pics via email," Nicholson said. "When they do, I always send a picture of one of my dogs back."
Nicholson said she misses her students and she misses laughing with them.
"It is so important we stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines right now," Nicholson said. "That said, I'm looking forward to returning to school and seeing my students' faces.
