KABMS and FHS teachers miss their students

"Their mental health is just as important to me as their education," Mills said. "I am trying to keep some humor in my challenges."

When asked what she misses the most about not being in school Mills said everything.

"My students are like my family," Mills said. "I get excited each day to go to school. I couldn't ask for a more rewarding job. I miss seeing them, I miss the hugs, their stories, doing labs, dancing with them in the halls, being their through their hard times and their celebrations. It's far more than just science, it's being blessed to be a part of their lives on a daily basis."

Fredericktown High School Teacher Kelli Nicholson said the high school sent home packets for every student just in case they did not have access to online learning.

"Assignments have been made available through Google Classroom as well," Nicholson said. "I have been emailing my students and contacting them through Google Classroom. I know many of our teachers are utilizing tools like Zoom to hold virtual classes."

Nicholson said students know that if they are struggling the teachers are there to support them in any way they can.