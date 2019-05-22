{{featured_button_text}}
KABMS Holds Annual Living History Museum Event

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School held its annual Living History Museum event, May 16. KABMS students filled the halls dressed as historical figures and presented factual information to passersby. Ella Clauser is seen here dressed as one of the Walker sisters from the Metcalf Bottoms area of the Great Smoky Mountains.

 Provided by Ken Lunsford
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments