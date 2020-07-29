KABMS' Mills chosen as a Regional Teacher of the Year

"It is a great accomplishment for our district to have a Regional Teacher of the Year," Lunsford said. "Cassie will be the first to tell you how hard all teachers work and that they must work together to be strong."

Lunsford said weekly teacher collaboration involves discussing student academics and growth, analyzing student data and making constant adjustments to provide the best educational opportunities for students.

"Teaching is all about those things as well as building positive student teacher relationships," Lunsford said. "This component is difficult to measure but extremely important in helping students grow as a person and reach their potential. Cassie has that ability. We all have had a favorite teacher that motivated and made us a better person. Caring, being a role model, listening and helping others are qualities that great teachers must have."

It is easy to see, whether it be in the classroom or during one of the clubs she sponsors, Mills has become a "favorite teacher" for many of the KABMS students.

"I am excited every day to go to school," Mills said. "Not only do I have one of the most rewarding and influential professions but I get to spend my time with wonderful kids and do science and robotics all day."