KABMS School Spotlight

This week's R-I School Spotlight is on Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. The school has shared with us what the building has been up to as well as a look at its extracurricular activities.
Academic Team
KABMS’s Academic Team has been participating in competitions gearing up for the conference tournament. Mrs. Glore is the sponsor of the Academic Team. GOOD LUCK in the conference tournament Saturday in Potosi.
Choir
Congratulations to Callie Rice, Hailey Sebastian, Haley Tucker, and Paige Maas for being selected to the Southeast Missouri All-District Jr. High Choir.
Sports
Basketball season has ended and our boys and girls teams had a successful season. CONGRATULATIONS to our 8th Grade Lady Blackcats who placed SECOND in the conference tournament held in Farmington.
Track season is underway with our first practice meet in Ste. Genevieve on March 22. GOOD LUCK to all students participating in track.
Celebrations
During the month of February, we celebrated our two outstanding school counselors, Mrs. Stacy and Mr. Asberry. KABMS is very fortunate to have two wonderful people who support our students. We appreciate everything they do for our students and staff.
This week, KABMS is showing appreciation of our school-based social worker, Ms. Barton. We are very grateful for the support she gives to our students.
Shell Shocker Tournament
Student Council hosted a Shell Shocker tournament March 5, for any student who wished to participate. Concessions were sold and students paid a $1 entry fee to participate in the tournament. In the finals, 6th grade students defeated the 8th grade students for the championship. It was a huge success. Mrs. Bastie is the sponsor of our Student Council.
Classroom/Club News
Students in Mrs. Mills’s 6th grade science class explored a river from its source, outer space, and scuba dived around the Galapagos utilizing virtual reality.
Green Teens donated $125 and homemade bacon/peanut butter dog biscuits to Furever Paws and Claws Rescue. Green Teens also cleaned up the outdoor classroom and middle school field.
Miss Ammons’s 6th grade history class was fortunate enough to have a guest speaker, Miss Micah, via zoom, from Bogata, Columbia, South America. Miss Micah spoke about the culture, language, climate, demographics, etc. to the students and then they had the opportunity to ask questions and have a discussion about her presentation.