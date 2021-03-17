KABMS School Spotlight

This week's R-I School Spotlight is on Kelly A. Burlison Middle School. The school has shared with us what the building has been up to as well as a look at its extracurricular activities.

Academic Team

KABMS’s Academic Team has been participating in competitions gearing up for the conference tournament. Mrs. Glore is the sponsor of the Academic Team. GOOD LUCK in the conference tournament Saturday in Potosi.

Choir

Congratulations to Callie Rice, Hailey Sebastian, Haley Tucker, and Paige Maas for being selected to the Southeast Missouri All-District Jr. High Choir.

Sports

Basketball season has ended and our boys and girls teams had a successful season. CONGRATULATIONS to our 8th Grade Lady Blackcats who placed SECOND in the conference tournament held in Farmington.

Track season is underway with our first practice meet in Ste. Genevieve on March 22. GOOD LUCK to all students participating in track.

Celebrations