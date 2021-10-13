KABMS Spotlight

Sports

The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, KABMS, Cross Country Team has been having a successful year. Maggie Gruenke, Brigg Hale, and Reid Simmons have acquired medals in several of their meets. Michael Johnson has improved his personal best.

The KABMS 7th grade football team has won every game they have played. The 8th grade football team has won one game and is working for more wins this season. The KABMS Blackcat football team travels to Jefferson R-7 on Thursday.

The KABMS volleyball team is wrapping up regular season play this week and will begin playing in the conference tournament next week. GOOD LUCK to all our athletes.

The KABMS cheerleaders are doing an amazing job cheering on our football team at all of their home games.

Music

The KABMS Treblemakers have been singing the National Anthem before every home volleyball game and doing a fantastic job. The KABMS Choir sang medlies at the Madison County Fair Oct. 2.

Congratulations to Lorelai Wampler, Callie Rice, Carter Hale, and Nakota Saphian who were selected to the Southeast All-District Choir. The choir has been busy preparing for “The Lion King, Jr.” performance in December.