KABMS Spotlight

Sports
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, KABMS, Cross Country Team has been having a successful year. Maggie Gruenke, Brigg Hale, and Reid Simmons have acquired medals in several of their meets. Michael Johnson has improved his personal best.
The KABMS 7th grade football team has won every game they have played. The 8th grade football team has won one game and is working for more wins this season. The KABMS Blackcat football team travels to Jefferson R-7 on Thursday.
The KABMS volleyball team is wrapping up regular season play this week and will begin playing in the conference tournament next week. GOOD LUCK to all our athletes.
The KABMS cheerleaders are doing an amazing job cheering on our football team at all of their home games.
Music
The KABMS Treblemakers have been singing the National Anthem before every home volleyball game and doing a fantastic job. The KABMS Choir sang medlies at the Madison County Fair Oct. 2.
Congratulations to Lorelai Wampler, Callie Rice, Carter Hale, and Nakota Saphian who were selected to the Southeast All-District Choir. The choir has been busy preparing for “The Lion King, Jr.” performance in December.
The KABMS bands have been busy as well preparing for upcoming concerts. Some of our 8th grade students have stepped up to help the high school band perform during the high school football games. Our 6th grade band is making progress and performed “Jingle Bells” for the office last week.
Play
KABMS held auditions for the fall play entitled, “The Lions King, Jr.” and has been busy rehearsing every Monday and Wednesday during Learning Zone. The performance is scheduled for Dec. 2-3. You will not want to miss this.
Celebrations
KABMS faculty and staff have been busy preparing, instructing, and building relationships with students in order to make their middle school experience a positive one.
KABMS students earned time outside Oct. 8. Students who were eligible had to meet two of the three requirements: 100% attendance, 8.0 or B average, and no ISS/OSS w/75 PBIS accumulated points from Sept. 1-30. Each month students may earn a reward if they meet two of the three requirements. This is allowing students to set goals and meet them.