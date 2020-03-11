Kay, Hinkle to wed
Kay, Hinkle to wed

Kay and Hinkle engagement

Jake Hinkle and Emilee Kay

 Photo Provided by Stacy Hinkle

Dan and Laurinda Kay of Fredericktown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emilee Marie Kay, to Jake Lee Hinkle, son of Wade and Stacy Hinkle of Fredericktown.

Emilee and Jake are both graduates of Fredericktown R-1 School. Emilee is a graduate of Mineral Area College and is currently employed as a Registered Nurse by Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. Jake is a graduate of Linn State Technical College and is currently employed as a Forestry Technician by the Missouri Department of Conservation in Fredericktown.

Emilee is the grand daughter of Ted and Leora Kay of Fredericktown, and Lindell and Gloria Sikes of Fredericktown.

Jake is the grandson of Jim and Linda McFadden of Piedmont, Missouri and Bob and Jane Hinkle of Fredericktown.

Their upcoming wedding is being planned for April 11, 2020. The couple plan to make their home in Fredericktown.

