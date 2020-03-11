Kay, Hinkle to wed

Dan and Laurinda Kay of Fredericktown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emilee Marie Kay, to Jake Lee Hinkle, son of Wade and Stacy Hinkle of Fredericktown.

Emilee and Jake are both graduates of Fredericktown R-1 School. Emilee is a graduate of Mineral Area College and is currently employed as a Registered Nurse by Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. Jake is a graduate of Linn State Technical College and is currently employed as a Forestry Technician by the Missouri Department of Conservation in Fredericktown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emilee is the grand daughter of Ted and Leora Kay of Fredericktown, and Lindell and Gloria Sikes of Fredericktown.

Jake is the grandson of Jim and Linda McFadden of Piedmont, Missouri and Bob and Jane Hinkle of Fredericktown.

Their upcoming wedding is being planned for April 11, 2020. The couple plan to make their home in Fredericktown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0