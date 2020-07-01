Kelley A Burlison Middle School 7th Grade Awards
Kelley A Burlison Middle School 7th Grade Awards

  • Abrigo, Emmalia: Basketball
  • Adams, Halle: Outstanding Attendance
  • Ahern, Ezekiel: Scholarship, Math, Art
  • Alexander, Hannah: Scholarship
  • Allgier, Calie: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Pacer
  • Amberger, Alex: Scholarship, Football, Scholar Athlete
  • Atkinson, Jaelinn: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, English
  • Bacon, Noah: Football
  • Bailey, Destiney: Robotics
  • Basden, Clara: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Social Studies, Math, Science, English, Art
  • Bellew, Ethan: Scholarship
  • Bell, Rebecca: Scholarship, English
  • Berry, Mackayla: Scholarship
  • Bess, Halee: Scholarship, Basketball, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Black, Ryan: Perfect Attendance
  • Blanford, Kacie: Scholarship
  • Bowman, Alec: Scholarship, Football, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete
  • Bowman, Cheyenne: Outstanding Attendance
  • Bowman, Justice: Scholarship, Math
  • Buchanan, Karson: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete
  • Bucher, Zoey: Outstanding Attendance
  • Catchings, Leandrea: Football, Basketball
  • Clauser, Ella: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Academic Team, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Math
  • DeShaney, Austin: Football, Basketball
  • Dowd, Jozie: Scholarship
  • Dulaney, Peighton: Scholarship
  • Edgy, Allison: MAJHAA Band
  • Elders, Kelsey: Scholarship
  • Feltz, Sydney: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Math, Science
  • Francis, Alli: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Math, English
  • Francis, Ethan: Scholarship, MAJHAA Choir, Perfect Attendance
  • Gresham, Kinleigh: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math, Weightlifting
  • Haferkamp, Reagan: Scholarship
  • Haynes, Brianna: FACS
  • Heaps, Kyle: Outstanding Attendance
  • Heine, Ellen: Scholarship, Basketball, Perfect Attendance, Scholar Athlete
  • Henson, Owen: Scholarship
  • Holland, Nolan: Football
  • Hovis, Ava: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Math, Physical Education
  • Hubbs, Zoie: Scholarship
  • Irby, Alexia: Scholarship
  • Jaroszewski, Ryley: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance
  • Johnson, Noah: Scholarship
  • Jones, Alivia: Scholarship
  • Keith, Korbin: Scholarship
  • Kemp, Tayte: Scholarship, FACS, Math
  • Kennedy, Dilana: Scholarship
  • Killian, Elijah: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, MAJHAA Band, Math
  • Killian, Isaac: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Math
  • King, Laynee: Scholarship
  • Kirkpatrick, Preston: Scholarship, Math
  • Klugh, Audrey: Math, Science
  • Laut, Celeste: Scholarship, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete
  • Laut, Donald: Football
  • Lewis, Sarinah: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete
  • Maas, Paige: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete, Science
  • Maddox, Allyson: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Marler, Ethan: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete
  • Mathus, Rylee: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete
  • Matthews, Pakey: Scholarship, Class President, Social Studies, Math, Science, English
  • McClellan, Laci: Scholarship, Math
  • McDowell, Luke: Football, Basketball
  • McLaughlin, Aiana: Scholarship, Math, English
  • McMillan, Emma: Scholarship, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete
  • McMinn, Braydon: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • McMinn, Jaidyn: Scholarship
  • Merriman, Landon: Pacer
  • Miller, Amelia: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Class Secretary, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Mills, Brooklynn: Scholarship, Class Vice-President, MAJHAA Choir, Perfect Attendance
  • Moyers, Dakota: Scholarship, Math
  • Myers, Maryjane: Outstanding Attendance
  • Neel, Braxton: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete
  • Noll, Alex: Football
  • Pacinda, Andy: Scholarship, Football, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Citizenship
  • Parson, Hailey: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Pulley, Emma: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Reagan, Braysen: Scholarship
  • Reagan, Josie: Scholarship, Math, English
  • Rehkop, Lexy: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Rehkop, Hannah: Scholarship, Math, English, Physical Education
  • Reutzel, P.J.: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Math, English, Outstanding Pacer
  • Revelle, Ava: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
  • Rickard, Carter: Outstanding Attendance
  • Roach, Abbygale: Scholarship
  • Robbins, Luke: Outstanding Attendance
  • Sarakas, Braelynn: Scholarship, Volleyball, Perfect Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Schuh, Akasha: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Sebastian, Hailey: Basketball Cheerleading
  • Sensel, Dane: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math, English
  • Sherrill, Josh: Football
  • Shoemaker, Zackary: Scholarship
  • Smithey, Savannah: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance
  • Souden, Ryan: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Stacy, Trenton: Football
  • Stacy, Trevor: Football
  • Stafford, Haden: Basketball, Class Representative
  • Starkey, Cailyn: Basketball
  • St. Clair, Anthony: Football, Outstanding Attendance
  • Stevens, Sebastian: Football
  • Strong, Scout: Scholarship, MAJHAA Band, Social Studies, English
  • Stumbaugh, Paige: Scholarship
  • Sweatt, Josalyn: Scholarship, Math
  • Thomas, Jillian: Scholarship
  • Todd, Emily: Scholarship, Math, English
  • Tripp, Anna: Scholarship
  • Tucker, Haley: Scholarship, Basketball, Class Representative, Scholar Athlete, Citizenship, Math
  • Tuller, Zachary: Scholarship
  • Viehland, Zack: Football
  • Warden, Faith: Scholarship
  • West, Jayden: Scholarship
  • Whitmore, Allison: Scholarship
  • Williams, Royal: Math
  • Wojtczuk, Chloe: Scholarship
  • Wood, Karli: Volleyball
  • Wood, Easton: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Weightlifting, Physical Education
  • Yilmaz, Sophie: Scholarship, Class Representative, Math, Science
  • Yount, Jesse: Scholarship, MAJHAA Band, Social Studies
