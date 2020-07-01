Kelley A Burlison Middle School 7th Grade Awards

- Abrigo, Emmalia: Basketball
- Adams, Halle: Outstanding Attendance
- Ahern, Ezekiel: Scholarship, Math, Art
- Alexander, Hannah: Scholarship
- Allgier, Calie: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Pacer
- Amberger, Alex: Scholarship, Football, Scholar Athlete
- Atkinson, Jaelinn: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, English
- Bacon, Noah: Football
- Bailey, Destiney: Robotics
- Basden, Clara: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Social Studies, Math, Science, English, Art
- Bellew, Ethan: Scholarship
- Bell, Rebecca: Scholarship, English
- Berry, Mackayla: Scholarship
- Bess, Halee: Scholarship, Basketball, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Black, Ryan: Perfect Attendance
- Blanford, Kacie: Scholarship
- Bowman, Alec: Scholarship, Football, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete
- Bowman, Cheyenne: Outstanding Attendance
- Bowman, Justice: Scholarship, Math
- Buchanan, Karson: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete
- Bucher, Zoey: Outstanding Attendance
- Catchings, Leandrea: Football, Basketball
- Clauser, Ella: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Academic Team, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Math
- DeShaney, Austin: Football, Basketball
- Dowd, Jozie: Scholarship
- Dulaney, Peighton: Scholarship
- Edgy, Allison: MAJHAA Band
- Elders, Kelsey: Scholarship
- Feltz, Sydney: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Math, Science
- Francis, Alli: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Math, English
- Francis, Ethan: Scholarship, MAJHAA Choir, Perfect Attendance
- Gresham, Kinleigh: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math, Weightlifting
- Haferkamp, Reagan: Scholarship
- Haynes, Brianna: FACS
- Heaps, Kyle: Outstanding Attendance
- Heine, Ellen: Scholarship, Basketball, Perfect Attendance, Scholar Athlete
- Henson, Owen: Scholarship
- Holland, Nolan: Football
- Hovis, Ava: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Math, Physical Education
- Hubbs, Zoie: Scholarship
- Irby, Alexia: Scholarship
- Jaroszewski, Ryley: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance
- Johnson, Noah: Scholarship
- Jones, Alivia: Scholarship
- Keith, Korbin: Scholarship
- Kemp, Tayte: Scholarship, FACS, Math
- Kennedy, Dilana: Scholarship
- Killian, Elijah: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, MAJHAA Band, Math
- Killian, Isaac: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Math
- King, Laynee: Scholarship
- Kirkpatrick, Preston: Scholarship, Math
- Klugh, Audrey: Math, Science
- Laut, Celeste: Scholarship, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete
- Laut, Donald: Football
- Lewis, Sarinah: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete
- Maas, Paige: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete, Science
- Maddox, Allyson: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Marler, Ethan: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete
- Mathus, Rylee: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete
- Matthews, Pakey: Scholarship, Class President, Social Studies, Math, Science, English
- McClellan, Laci: Scholarship, Math
- McDowell, Luke: Football, Basketball
- McLaughlin, Aiana: Scholarship, Math, English
- McMillan, Emma: Scholarship, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete
- McMinn, Braydon: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math
- McMinn, Jaidyn: Scholarship
- Merriman, Landon: Pacer
- Miller, Amelia: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Class Secretary, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Mills, Brooklynn: Scholarship, Class Vice-President, MAJHAA Choir, Perfect Attendance
- Moyers, Dakota: Scholarship, Math
- Myers, Maryjane: Outstanding Attendance
- Neel, Braxton: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete
- Noll, Alex: Football
- Pacinda, Andy: Scholarship, Football, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Citizenship
- Parson, Hailey: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Pulley, Emma: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Reagan, Braysen: Scholarship
- Reagan, Josie: Scholarship, Math, English
- Rehkop, Lexy: Scholarship, Volleyball, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Rehkop, Hannah: Scholarship, Math, English, Physical Education
- Reutzel, P.J.: Scholarship, Basketball, Volleyball, Outstanding Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Math, English, Outstanding Pacer
- Revelle, Ava: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
- Rickard, Carter: Outstanding Attendance
- Roach, Abbygale: Scholarship
- Robbins, Luke: Outstanding Attendance
- Sarakas, Braelynn: Scholarship, Volleyball, Perfect Attendance, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Schuh, Akasha: Scholarship, Football Cheerleading, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Sebastian, Hailey: Basketball Cheerleading
- Sensel, Dane: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math, English
- Sherrill, Josh: Football
- Shoemaker, Zackary: Scholarship
- Smithey, Savannah: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance
- Souden, Ryan: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Math
- Stacy, Trenton: Football
- Stacy, Trevor: Football
- Stafford, Haden: Basketball, Class Representative
- Starkey, Cailyn: Basketball
- St. Clair, Anthony: Football, Outstanding Attendance
- Stevens, Sebastian: Football
- Strong, Scout: Scholarship, MAJHAA Band, Social Studies, English
- Stumbaugh, Paige: Scholarship
- Sweatt, Josalyn: Scholarship, Math
- Thomas, Jillian: Scholarship
- Todd, Emily: Scholarship, Math, English
- Tripp, Anna: Scholarship
- Tucker, Haley: Scholarship, Basketball, Class Representative, Scholar Athlete, Citizenship, Math
- Tuller, Zachary: Scholarship
- Viehland, Zack: Football
- Warden, Faith: Scholarship
- West, Jayden: Scholarship
- Whitmore, Allison: Scholarship
- Williams, Royal: Math
- Wojtczuk, Chloe: Scholarship
- Wood, Karli: Volleyball
- Wood, Easton: Scholarship, Football, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Weightlifting, Physical Education
- Yilmaz, Sophie: Scholarship, Class Representative, Math, Science
- Yount, Jesse: Scholarship, MAJHAA Band, Social Studies
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!