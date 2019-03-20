Try 3 months for $3
KABMS Career Day speakers

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School hosted a Career Day for seventh and eighth grade students, March 15.

Sixteen speakers, representing the six career pathways, spoke to middle school students. The speakers included Chelsey Collier from Chelsey Collier Photography, Performing Artist Danielle Yilmaz, Thomas Walton and Dustin Bannister from Blue Creek Productions, John Clark from Fredericktown Fire Department, Andrew Cheaney from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kyle Bastie from Novacare Prosthetics & Orthotics, Kirsten Huff from Parkland Health Center, Sarah Burgin and Maria Weekley from Cap America, Jacob Cook from Dutch Enterprises, Shane Tarkington from Union Pacific Railroad, Libby Wood from First State Community Bank, Mark Rohan from Riot Games, Nathan Allgier from Purina Farms, and Michelle Soenksen from Missouri State Parks.

Seventh and eight grade students pre-selected three 35-minute sessions to attend. Speakers addressed topics such as daily job responsibilities, required education and training, potential salaries, personal qualities required in the field and the rewarding aspects of their chosen career. Speakers also allowed a few minutes at the end of each presentation for questions and answers.

"The students and faculty of Kelly A. Burlison Middle School wish to thank all of our speakers," KABMS Eighth Grade Councilor Alyssa Brown said. "The time and expertise shared with students is of incredible value for exploring career options. Our speakers have been a tremendous asset to our school counseling program. The community commitment to students of the Fredericktown R-I District is greatly appreciated." 

