Kelly A. Burlison Middle School hosted a Career Day for seventh and eighth grade students, March 15.
Sixteen speakers, representing the six career pathways, spoke to middle school students. The speakers included Chelsey Collier from Chelsey Collier Photography, Performing Artist Danielle Yilmaz, Thomas Walton and Dustin Bannister from Blue Creek Productions, John Clark from Fredericktown Fire Department, Andrew Cheaney from Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kyle Bastie from Novacare Prosthetics & Orthotics, Kirsten Huff from Parkland Health Center, Sarah Burgin and Maria Weekley from Cap America, Jacob Cook from Dutch Enterprises, Shane Tarkington from Union Pacific Railroad, Libby Wood from First State Community Bank, Mark Rohan from Riot Games, Nathan Allgier from Purina Farms, and Michelle Soenksen from Missouri State Parks.
Seventh and eight grade students pre-selected three 35-minute sessions to attend. Speakers addressed topics such as daily job responsibilities, required education and training, potential salaries, personal qualities required in the field and the rewarding aspects of their chosen career. Speakers also allowed a few minutes at the end of each presentation for questions and answers.
"The students and faculty of Kelly A. Burlison Middle School wish to thank all of our speakers," KABMS Eighth Grade Councilor Alyssa Brown said. "The time and expertise shared with students is of incredible value for exploring career options. Our speakers have been a tremendous asset to our school counseling program. The community commitment to students of the Fredericktown R-I District is greatly appreciated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.