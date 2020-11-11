Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Spotlight

The 8th grade football team was UNDEFEATED and named CONFERENCE CO-CHAMPIONS, together with Central-Park Hills, whom we tied 6-6.

The KABMS Cross Country team had an EXCELLENT first season.

CONGRATULATIONS to our athletes on a FANTASTIC season.

Basketball tryouts began this week, as well as cheerleading tryouts. Good luck to all students trying out.

Classroom News

Students in Mrs. Bastie's 7th grade science classes demonstrated Newton's Third Law of motion by blasting off film canister rockets. The rockets gave students hands-on experience learning for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. The canisters are filled a quarter of the way full with water, then an Alka Seltzer tab is added to the canister before the lid is placed back on top. The canister is then placed on the ground, lid side down. The gases released from the tab create pressure and the lid is forced down while the canister is blasted up.