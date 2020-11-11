Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Spotlight

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School, KABMS, looks back at the last month and forward at the next.
Musical
KABMS Learning Zone students and the KABMS Choir are performing “Doo-Wop Wed Widing Hood” on Friday, December 4, 2020. Performances are at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ticket prices are $1/student and $2/adult.
Pawsitive Referrals
We have had several students receive pawsitive referrals for being kind or performing a good deed without being asked. KABMS is very proud of our students’ efforts in making the right choices. Students who receive a pawsitive referral are photographed, posted to our Facebook and Instagram pages, awarded five PBIS points, and receive a soda/Gatorade of their choice for lunch.
Sports
Our KABMS athletes have earned honors in football and volleyball.
The 7th grade volleyball team earned SECOND PLACE in the MAJHAA Conference Volleyball Tournament played at North County. Our 8th grade girls placed THIRD in the MAJHAA Conference Volleyball Tournament.
The 7th grade football team struggled during its season with a low number of athletes trying out and with quarantine concerns.
The 8th grade football team was UNDEFEATED and named CONFERENCE CO-CHAMPIONS, together with Central-Park Hills, whom we tied 6-6.
The KABMS Cross Country team had an EXCELLENT first season.
CONGRATULATIONS to our athletes on a FANTASTIC season.
Basketball tryouts began this week, as well as cheerleading tryouts. Good luck to all students trying out.
Classroom News
Students in Mrs. Bastie's 7th grade science classes demonstrated Newton's Third Law of motion by blasting off film canister rockets. The rockets gave students hands-on experience learning for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. The canisters are filled a quarter of the way full with water, then an Alka Seltzer tab is added to the canister before the lid is placed back on top. The canister is then placed on the ground, lid side down. The gases released from the tab create pressure and the lid is forced down while the canister is blasted up.
Students in Mrs. Ammons’ World History class are currently studying the unit on Africa and the Middle East. Students have been learning about the physical and human geography of Africa this week, including taking some virtual "field trips" using 3D imaging technology to the Nile, the Sahara, the Serengeti, and more. Soon we will be discussing the ancient civilizations that lived in Africa and the Middle East--Mesopotamia and the Fertile Crescent, Egypt, and Kush.
Red Ribbon Week
The week of October 26-29 KABMS celebrated Red Ribbon Week with the help of our student council. Each day was a different dress-up day ending with a Halloween costume contest on Thursday.
Parent-Teacher Conferences
KABMS held parent-teacher conferences on Oct. 29. If you have any questions or concerns about your child’s education, please contact the office at 573-783-6555 and make an appointment or request a callback from your child’s teachers. Your child is important to us and we want to make certain that every effort is being made to enable the success of your child at KABMS.
