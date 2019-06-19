{{featured_button_text}}
FMS
  • Ahern, Ezekiel: Scholarship, Science
  • Allgier, Calie: Scholarship
  • Amberger, Alex: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • Atkinson, Jaelinn: Scholarship, Science, History, English, Read to Succeed
  • Basden, Clara: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Art, Science, History, English
  • Bellew, Ethan: Scholarship, Science, Read to Succeed
  • Bell, Rebecca: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Belt, Jared: Scholarship
  • Berry, Mackayla: Scholarship
  • Bess, Halee: Scholarship, Read to Succeed
  • Blackman, Malia: Scholarship
  • Blanford, Kacie: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Bowman, Alex: Scholarship, Physical Education, Science
  • Bowman, Cheyenne: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Bowman, Justin: Scholarship
  • Buchanan, Karson: Scholarship
  • Clauser, Ella: Science, Scholarship, English
  • Dacy, Gage: Scholarship, Science, Spelling
  • Deakins, Landon: Outstanding Attendance
  • Dowd, Jozie: Scholarship
  • Dulaney, Peighton: Scholarship
  • Elders, Kelsey: Scholarship
  • Elrod, Hunter: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Fain, Lia: Scholarship
  • Feltz, Sydney: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Francis, Alli: Scholarship, Class Secretary, Science, English
  • Francis, Ethan: Scholarship, Science, Read to Succeed
  • Fuller, Tristan: Read to Succeed
  • Gardner, Savannah: Scholarship
  • Gresham, Kinleigh: Volleyball Manager, Basketball Manager, Scholarship, Track Manager, Science, English, Spellling, Read to Succeed
  • Haferkamp, Reagan: Scholarship, English
  • Haynes, Brianna: Scholarship
  • Heine, Ellen: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance
  • Henderson, Quartes: Scholarship, Spelling
  • Henson, Owen: Scholarship, Science, English, Read to Succeed
  • Hovis, Ava: Scholarship
  • Hubbs, Zoie: Scholarship, Read to Succeed
  • Irby, Alexia: Scholarship
  • Jaroszewski, Ryley: Scholarship
  • Johnson, Noah: Scholarship, Read to Succeed
  • Jones, Alivia: Scholarship, Science, Read to Succeed
  • Keith, Korbin: Scholarship
  • Kemp, Tayte: Scholarship, Science
  • Kennedy, Dilana: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Killian, Elijah: Scholarship, Read to Succeed
  • Killian, Isaac: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Read to Succeed
  • King, Addison: Scholarship
  • King, Laynee: Scholarship, Sportsmanship
  • Kirkpatrick, Preston: Scholarship
  • Kunz, Savannah: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Science, English
  • Laut, Celeste: Scholarship, Read to Succeed
  • Laut, Donald: Read to Succeed
  • Lewis, Sarinah: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Maas, Paige: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • Maddox, Allyson: Scholarship
  • Marler, Ethan: Scholarship, Class President, Outstanding Attendance, Science, English
  • Mathus, Rylee: Scholarship
  • Matthews, Pakey: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • McClellan, Laci: Scholarship
  • McDowell, Luke: Basketball Manager, Scholarship
  • McLaughlin, Aiana: Scholarship, Science, English
  • McMinn, Braydon: Scholarship, English
  • McMinn, Jaidyn: Scholarship, English
  • Miller, Amelia: Basketball Manager, Scholarship, English
  • Mills, Brooklynn: Scholarship, Class Respresentative, Outstanding Attendance, Science, Read to Succeed
  • Myers, Maryjane: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Neel, Braxton: Scholarship
  • Nevett, Connor: Scholarship
  • Pacinda, Andy: Scholarship
  • Parson, Hailey: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, Science, Read to Succeed
  • Pulley, Emma: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, English
  • Reagan, Braysen: Scholarship
  • Reagan, Josie: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • Rehkop, Lexy: Volleyball Manager, Scholarship, Sportsmanship
  • Rehkop, Hannah: Scholarship, Science, English, Spelling, Pacer
  • Reutzel, P.J.: Volleyball Manager, Basketball Manager, Scholarship, Science
  • Revelle, Ava: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • Rice, Zackary: Scholarship, Science, History
  • Rickard, Carter: Outstanding Attendance
  • Roach, Abbygale: Scholarship
  • Robbins, Luke: Spelling
  • Sarakas, Braelynn: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Read to Succeed, Pacer
  • Schuh, Akasha: Scholarship
  • Sebastian, Hailey: Read to Succeed
  • Sensel, Dane: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • Sikes, Tristyn: Scholarship, English
  • Slaughter, Alexander: Scholarship
  • Souden, Ryan: Scholarship, Class Vice-President, Science, English
  • Stacy, Trenton: Outstanding Attendance, Spelling
  • Stafford, Haden: Scholarship
  • Starkey, Cailyn: Scholarship
  • Stevens, Sebastian: Scholarship
  • Strong, Scout: Scholarship, Science, English, Read to Succeed
  • Stumbaugh, Paige: Scholarship
  • Sweatt, Josalyn: Scholarship, Science, History, English
  • Thomas, Jillian: Scholarship
  • Thomas, Samuel: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Todd, Emily: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Science, History, English
  • Tripp, Anna: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Tucker, Haley: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Tuller, Zachary: Scholarship, Science
  • Walker, Keeley: Scholarship
  • Warden, Faith: Scholarship
  • West, Jayden: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Science, History
  • Whitmore, Allison: Scholarship
  • Wojtczuk, Chloe: Scholarship, Science
  • Wood, Karli: Read to Succeed
  • Wood, Easton: Scholarship, Science, Physical Education
  • Wooliver, Eli: Scholarship
  • Yilmaz, Sophie: Scholarship
  • Yount, Jesse: Scholarship, Class Representative, Outstanding Attendance, Science, History, English, Read to Succeed
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments