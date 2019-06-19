{{featured_button_text}}
FMS

 

  • Adams, Layne: Scholarship
  • Akins, Michael: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Spelling Bee
  • Allgier, Eli: Scholarship, President’s Education
  • Amelunke, Anna: Scholarship, Perfect Attendance, English, Spelling Bee
  • Bailey, Brianna: Track
  • Bell, Sydney: Teacher Assistant, Scholarship, Math, Science, English, History
  • Berry Brooke: Scholarship
  • Biesemeyer, Domanick: Football
  • Bowling, T.J.: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Brown, Mea: Library Assistant, Scholarship, Science, English
  • Buchanan, Nathan: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • Burton, Elaina: Scholarship
  • Clark, McCoy: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Representative, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History
  • Cluck, Trininty: Scholarship
  • Collier, Jordan: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Cowling, Lakota: Football, Basketball Manager
  • Crouch, Lizzie: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History, Pacer
  • Curry, James: Scholarship
  • Dennison, Krystian: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance, Math, English
  • Dorsey, Ashton: Outstanding Attendance
  • Dowd, Mady: Volleyball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Dulaney, Wesley: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • England, Eli: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Perfect Attendance
  • Foss, Landon: Track
  • Garland, Patience: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Graham, Wyatt: Outstanding Attendance
  • Gresham, Ryleigh: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Hacker, Paige: Scholarship, History
  • Haferkamp, Keira: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History
  • Harper, Lorelei: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, Math, Science, English
  • Harper, Riley: Scholarship
  • Heady, Payton: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, Science, English, Spelling Bee, History
  • Heine, Mark: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Perfect Attendance, Physical Education, Math
  • Hersey, Kaidyn: Football, Basketball
  • Hodge, Koda: Football
  • Holland, Madison: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Holland, Mason: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Sportsmanship
  • Hubbs, Tyler: Art
  • Hunt, Brennon: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Spelling Bee
  • Jenkerson, Caleb: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Jenkins, Clara: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, English
  • Jordan, Erika: Scholarship
  • Kelley, Brock: Football
  • Kinkead, Faith: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, English
  • Lay, Jessica: Scholarship, Science, History
  • Lett, Kiera: Scholarship, Spelling Bee
  • Lunsford, Triston: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Maas, Kaitlyn: Scholarship, English, History
  • Mack, Trenton: Basketball Manager
  • Maddox, Kylee: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Marler, Garrett: Basketball, Academic Team, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class President, President’s Education, Outstanding Attendance, Physical Education, Math, English, History
  • Mathes, Lane: Scholarship
  • Matthews, Carter: Football
  • Mayhew, Laura: Teacher Assistant, Scholarship, President’s Education, Math, English, History
  • McLaughlin, Ania: MAJHAA Choir, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Perfect Attendance, English
  • Mell, Lydia: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Class Vice-President, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History
  • Miller, Shane: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Morris, Matthew: Scholarship
  • Mueller, Brendan: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Neel, Kindal: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Nelson, Ryan: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, English
  • Noble, Brianna: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, English, History
  • Parsley, Jaysa: Scholarship, President’s Education, English
  • Porter, Dylan: Scholarship
  • Pullen, Austin: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Rehkop, Leah: Volleyball, Office Worker, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Secretary, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History, Sportsmanship
  • Rehkop, Linley: Volleyball, Basketball, Office Worker, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History, Pacer
  • Rehkop, Rylie: Volleyball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Representative, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History
  • Reynolds, Alanea: Scholarship, Science, English
  • Roberts, Darren: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Robinson, Brianna: Volleyball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, English
  • Rodriguez, Kimberly: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, English
  • Sample, Lorelei: Spelling Bee
  • Sandman, Kaitlynn: Track
  • Sikes, Zoe: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Smallen, Tim: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Math, English
  • Smith, Isaac: Football, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Smith, Kali: Scholarship
  • Stacy, Jesse: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Stafford, Hunter: Office Worker, Scholarship
  • Starkey, Andrew: Football, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Stevens, Gavin: Outstanding Attendance
  • Stevens, Lilly: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Sullivan, Nolan: Scholarship
  • Tarkington, Sera: Scholarship, History
  • Turnbough, Julie: Football Cheerleading, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, Math, English
  • Waggoner, Justin: Scholarship, English, History
  • Wagner, Grant: MAJHAA Choir
  • Walker, Kaleb: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Ward, Garrett: Track
  • Warner, Owen: Scholarship, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History
  • Watkins, Erin: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance, English
  • Weekley, Michael: Football
  • Wengler, Emma: Scholarship, English
  • Winick, Dalton: Football, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Winston, Josia: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • Wojtczuk, Kaiden: Scholarship
  • Wright, Keiden: Scholarship, President’s Education, Math, Science, History
  • Yoesting, Bridgette: Scholarship
  • Young, Wyatt: Scholarship
  • Yount, Isaac: Scholarship, Academic Team, Scholar Athlete, President’s Education, Math, Science, English, History

