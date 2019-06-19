- Avalos, Ashley: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts
- Barnes, Marc: Football
- Berrey, Tanner: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
- Betts, Gage: Academic Team, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
- Black, Crystal: Scholarship, Science
- Bloom, Allison: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Sportsmanship
- Bowman, Jesse: Football
- Braswell, Braden: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing
- Calahan, Kaleb: Scholarship
- Cheaney, Carter: Football, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts
- Cheatham, Kaylee: Scholarship, Language Arts
- Conn, Devon: Football
- Cook, Dawson: Football, Track
- Cooper, EmmaLea: MAJHAA Choir, Academic Team, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
- Crites, Katie: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Vice-President, Computers, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts
- Criteser, Rachel: Track
- Crome, Isaac: Football, Track
- Cureton, Lizzy: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
- Davis, Caraline: Scholarship
- DeSpain, Aiden: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- Duffel, Terri: Scholarship, Language Arts, Math
- Ferrell, Dylan: Academic Team, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Spelling Bee, Creative Writing,
- Francis, Keira: Volleyball, Basketball, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
- Geen, Emily: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Computers
- Gerler, Corgan: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
- Gibson, Sadie: Scholarship Creative Writing,
- Graham, Gavin: Scholarship
- Harris, Trae: Scholarship
- Heisler, Cloe: Scholarship
- Hendrix, Levi: Basketball
- Henson, Jacob: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
- Hinkle, Logan: Football, Spelling Bee
- Holland, Timothy: Language Arts
- Jenkins, Tracy: Outstanding Attendance
- Jones, Andrew: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Social Studies
- Jones, Janet: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- Kelly, Caleb: Scholarship
- Kelly, Simon: Football, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Creative Writing
- Kemp, Ava: Outstanding Attendance, Spelling Bee
- Kemper, Piper: Scholarship
- Kimmel, Gracie: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
- Kinkead, Abby: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Spelling Bee, Creative Writing
- Klene, Lynley: Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
- Knox, Kaden: Football
- Kyle, Essina: Track
- Lamb, Jake: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Creative Writing
- Lewis, Grace: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Pacer
- Lewis, Joseph: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
- Long, Landon: Scholarship
- Long, Lynley: Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
- Lord, Bradley: Scholarship
- Magill, Toniah: Scholarship Social Studies, Language Arts
- Marler, Kaylie: Basketball Cheerleading
- McColl, Haley: MAJHAA Choir, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- McCleary, Jaidyn: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
- McCleary, Logan: Football
- McColl, Haley: Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
- McFadden, Gabbie: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Secretary, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts
- Millan, Miguel: Scholarship
- Miller, Mattie: Volleyball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- Mills, Nadia: Volleyball
- Mills, Nathan: MAJHAA Choir
- Moser, Lainey: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Math
- Olson, Leif: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Computers, Social Studies
- Parson, Bailey: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Sportsmanship
- Parson, Kendall: Volleyball
- Pense, Shelby: Scholarship
- Penuel, Ava: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Representative, Outstanding, Social Studies Attendance, Math, Pacer
- Pierson, Emmalee: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Creative Writing
- Politte, Kole: Track
- Queener, Dalton: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
- Reese, Kelsey: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- Rhodes, Jacob: Scholarship
- Richardson, Noah: Basketball
- Robinson, Shelby: Football Cheerleading
- Rouse, Conor: Track
- Sanders, Wyatt: Outstanding Attendance, Creative Writing
- Sandman, Skylar: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Art, Social Studies, Math
- Schnable, Trevor: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Representative, Physical Education, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
- Schutte, Hayden: Scholarship, Computers, Math
- Shetley, Addy: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts
- Sitze, Mattie: Volleyball, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class President, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
- Smith, Aaron: Scholarship
- Smith, Jackson: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete’ Outstanding Attendance, Social Studies, Math
- Smith, Jacob: Basketball
- Stacy, Brianna: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Track
- Stephens, Zander: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance, Physical Education, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
- Sutton, Evan: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- Sutton, Jackson: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Computers, Social Studies, Spelling Bee
- Tash, Nathanael: Outstanding Attendance
- Thacker, Marcus: Scholarship
- Thompson, Leah: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
- Underwood, Wyatt: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Perfect Attendance, Social Studies
- Vazquez, Mariela: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Spelling Bee
- Wagganer, Kaylee: Volleyball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
- Wagganer, Max: Basketball
- Walker, Jeremiah: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- Weekley, Madison: Track
- Welker, Heidi: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
- West, Danielle: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Math
- White, Nathanael: Academic Team, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
- Yang, Daniel: Scholarship, Computers, Social Studies, Science, Math
- Yang, Levi: Scholarship, Art, Science
- Zorumski, Braylen: Football
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.