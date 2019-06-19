{{featured_button_text}}
FMS
 
  • Avalos, Ashley: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts
  • Barnes, Marc: Football
  • Berrey, Tanner: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Betts, Gage: Academic Team, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
  • Black, Crystal: Scholarship, Science
  • Bloom, Allison: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete, Sportsmanship
  • Bowman, Jesse: Football
  • Braswell, Braden: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing
  • Calahan, Kaleb: Scholarship
  • Cheaney, Carter: Football, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts
  • Cheatham, Kaylee: Scholarship, Language Arts
  • Conn, Devon: Football
  • Cook, Dawson: Football, Track
  • Cooper, EmmaLea: MAJHAA Choir, Academic Team, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
  • Crites, Katie: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Vice-President, Computers, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts
  • Criteser, Rachel: Track
  • Crome, Isaac: Football, Track
  • Cureton, Lizzy: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Davis, Caraline: Scholarship
  • DeSpain, Aiden: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Duffel, Terri: Scholarship, Language Arts, Math
  • Ferrell, Dylan: Academic Team, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Spelling Bee, Creative Writing,
  • Francis, Keira: Volleyball, Basketball, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
  • Geen, Emily: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Computers
  • Gerler, Corgan: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Gibson, Sadie: Scholarship Creative Writing,
  • Graham, Gavin: Scholarship
  • Harris, Trae: Scholarship
  • Heisler, Cloe: Scholarship
  • Hendrix, Levi: Basketball
  • Henson, Jacob: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
  • Hinkle, Logan: Football, Spelling Bee
  • Holland, Timothy: Language Arts
  • Jenkins, Tracy: Outstanding Attendance
  • Jones, Andrew: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Social Studies
  • Jones, Janet: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Kelly, Caleb: Scholarship
  • Kelly, Simon: Football, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Creative Writing
  • Kemp, Ava: Outstanding Attendance, Spelling Bee
  • Kemper, Piper: Scholarship
  • Kimmel, Gracie: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies
  • Kinkead, Abby: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Spelling Bee, Creative Writing
  • Klene, Lynley: Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
  • Knox, Kaden: Football
  • Kyle, Essina: Track
  • Lamb, Jake: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Creative Writing
  • Lewis, Grace: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Pacer
  • Lewis, Joseph: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
  • Long, Landon: Scholarship
  • Long, Lynley: Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
  • Lord, Bradley: Scholarship
  • Magill, Toniah: Scholarship Social Studies, Language Arts
  • Marler, Kaylie: Basketball Cheerleading
  • McColl, Haley: MAJHAA Choir, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • McCleary, Jaidyn: Scholarship, Outstanding Attendance
  • McCleary, Logan: Football
  • McColl, Haley: Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
  • McFadden, Gabbie: Volleyball, Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Secretary, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts
  • Millan, Miguel: Scholarship
  • Miller, Mattie: Volleyball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Mills, Nadia: Volleyball
  • Mills, Nathan: MAJHAA Choir
  • Moser, Lainey: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Math
  • Olson, Leif: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Computers, Social Studies
  • Parson, Bailey: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Sportsmanship
  • Parson, Kendall: Volleyball
  • Pense, Shelby: Scholarship
  • Penuel, Ava: Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Representative, Outstanding, Social Studies Attendance, Math, Pacer
  • Pierson, Emmalee: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Creative Writing
  • Politte, Kole: Track
  • Queener, Dalton: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Reese, Kelsey: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Rhodes, Jacob: Scholarship
  • Richardson, Noah: Basketball
  • Robinson, Shelby: Football Cheerleading
  • Rouse, Conor: Track
  • Sanders, Wyatt: Outstanding Attendance, Creative Writing
  • Sandman, Skylar: Football, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Art, Social Studies, Math
  • Schnable, Trevor: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class Representative, Physical Education, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
  • Schutte, Hayden: Scholarship, Computers, Math
  • Shetley, Addy: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Social Studies, Language Arts
  • Sitze, Mattie: Volleyball, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Class President, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
  • Smith, Aaron: Scholarship
  • Smith, Jackson: Scholarship, Basketball, Scholar Athlete’ Outstanding Attendance, Social Studies, Math
  • Smith, Jacob: Basketball
  • Stacy, Brianna: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, Track
  • Stephens, Zander: Basketball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance, Physical Education, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
  • Sutton, Evan: Football, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Sutton, Jackson: MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Computers, Social Studies, Spelling Bee
  • Tash, Nathanael: Outstanding Attendance
  • Thacker, Marcus: Scholarship
  • Thompson, Leah: Scholarship, Social Studies, Creative Writing, Language Arts, Math
  • Underwood, Wyatt: Basketball, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Perfect Attendance, Social Studies
  • Vazquez, Mariela: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Spelling Bee
  • Wagganer, Kaylee: Volleyball, Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Outstanding Attendance
  • Wagganer, Max: Basketball
  • Walker, Jeremiah: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • Weekley, Madison: Track
  • Welker, Heidi: Football Cheerleading, Basketball Cheerleading, MAJHAA Choir, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete
  • West, Danielle: Track, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Math
  • White, Nathanael: Academic Team, Scholarship, Scholar Athlete, Social Studies, Language Arts, Math
  • Yang, Daniel: Scholarship, Computers, Social Studies, Science, Math
  • Yang, Levi: Scholarship, Art, Science
  • Zorumski, Braylen: Football
