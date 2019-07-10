{{featured_button_text}}

Tom and Violet Kennedy of Fredericktown recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

June 10, 1949 they were united in marriage.

They have four children: Phyllis (Larry) Dettmer of Arcadia; Tommy (Tammy) Kennedy of Texarkana; Timmy (Linda) Kennedy of Fredericktown and Kay (Cody) Harper of Fredericktown. They have 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. They have lost one great-grandchild, our angel York who is tucked softly in all our hearts.

Tom and Violet were honored with a 70th anniversary celebration put on by their four children at Vance Vineyards.

We want to thank all the family and friends who stopped into help celebrate with them on their momentous achievement. Their 70 years have taken them on many paths but always a life full of love and laughter. A strong faith and that God is their rock upon which they stand. We are grateful to have been blessed with two wonderful parents. We are blessed to call them mom and dad.

Kay your flower arrangements were beautiful and Cody your food was delicious. Mikayla Barton the cake was beautiful and delicious.

