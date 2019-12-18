{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Kenneth Glenwood “Kenny” Walker, 70, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Fredericktown. He was born March 14, 1949 in Fredericktown, the son of Theodore and Goldie (Clark) Walker.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Marie Smith, Ruby Clubb, and Brenda Homan and brother Dale Walker.

Kenny is survived by son Neal “Tuffy” Cowling and daughter Brandy Evans, both of Fredericktown; sister Linda Cooper of Fredericktown; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and road tripping.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

