Marquand Mayor Edwin Kennon

Edwin Kennon is the new Marquand Mayor.

Marquand has welcomed Edwin Kennon as its new mayor.

Kennon said Bob Roe resigned from the position due to health reasons, leaving a vacancy which needed to be filled.

"I was President of the Board of Alderman, so I took the position to fill in, so we can continue taking care of city business," Kennon said. "I have filled in several times over the years so I knew what the position entailed."

Kennon said the position is not a big change from being president of the board with the biggest different being his role in the meetings.

"Instead of voting on motions, I conduct the meetings and give my opinion on city issues," Kennon said. "The meetings are usually easily handled due to an exceptional board, city clerk and water/sewer operator."

Kennon said the city's next project is to make improvements to the city sewer system. The council is looking to start in the next few months.

"We currently have a newer, empty building in town that has been a restaurant at one time then was converted to a boutique and salon with tanning beds," Kennon said. "I would like to see that space used for a business."

Kennon is a Marquand native where his wife, children and himself all graduated from Marquand-Zion High School.

"I have lived at my current residence for over 20 years," Kennon said. "I love it here. We have made many improvements in the town and hope to continue to do so." 

