Kidney buddies for life

Life is a journey. For some, it appears to come easy and for others every moment is a fight. But, for five-year-old Charlie, you would never be able to tell he had a single struggle from the smile on his face.

Charlie was born in kidney failure with his kidneys functioning at less than 5%. After his birth, he spent 99 days at the hospital and came home on 18 hours of dialysis every day.

Luckily for Charlie, his mother Rachel Erbland is a nurse. With her background, he was able to go home early, despite doctors predicting he would spend his first six months of life in the hospital.

Erbland describes her son as a really neat kid with a great personality.

"He is a very funny, funny kid, and he is very in tune to people," Erbland said. "He can always read the room pretty good."

Erbland said, Charlie was really content with his life. She said, he knew when it was time to be on the machine, and he knew he could not get up until it was time to come off.

"The kid never complained," Erbland said. "We have a pool, and he knows he couldn't swim because he had the tube. He never complained but we were very fortunate. There are a lot of kids that spend a lot of time in the hospital."

Erbland said Charlie was able to do his dialysis at home, and in the end, it eventually was down to only 12 hours each day with one trip to the hospital a month for blood work.

"It is really hard because you have to get to the point where you just have to live day by day and enjoy the day because none of us know what is going to happen tomorrow," Erbland said. "Charlie does live his best life. He doesn't live complaining or anything like that. He complains less than anybody I know."

Erbland said Charlie understood his limitations, but his biggest wish was to have a sleepover with his siblings. She said this was not possible because his tube kept him in his own bed. Charlie was not able to have any sleepovers, go camping, or be away from his own bed for even one night.

"They told us Charlie wouldn't walk or talk before transplant, and a lot of them don't," Erbland said. "I just said I wanted him to have very big on quality of life and not quantity of life. I wanted him to enjoy his life."

Erbland said, all of Charlie's siblings have been very involved and loving from the very beginning, and she thinks having them made a big difference in his life.

The first place the family looked when it came to finding a donor was Charlie's direct family. His mother was not the right blood type. His father did not meet the age requirement, and all of his uncles were too tall.

According to the National Kidney Foundation 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney.

Charlie's search for a kidney was as unique as his own personality. He went on the deceased donor list in 2019, but had to be removed when he contracted mono, Epstein-Barr virus, and fought it for roughly nine months. Then, once he was finally healthy enough to go back on the list, COVID-19 hit and every changed.

"A lot of people didn't get transplanted during COVID, and when you have a deceased donor, it is a little harder," Erbland said. "We got an offer in September of 2020 and I just didn't feel comfortable. There were questions they couldn't answer about the deceased donor, and you kind of know that going in but it is hard when you are asking questions and they say we can't tell you. So we went back off the list and were fine with that."

Then something happened which neither Erbland, her husband, Charlie nor his five siblings could have seen coming. A family friend stepped forward wanting to help.

Gaby McCutcheon, 20, of Madison County, decided she only needed one kidney, and Charlie could really use the other one. This is when their journey to become kidney buddies for life began.

"Oh my gosh Gaby is a saint," Erbland said. "She drove to St. Louis 100 times I feel like and answered every horrible question that has been asked of somebody. She was working two jobs when she started, and she would take her day off and drive to St. Louis. Gaby is like a saint and deserves a medal."

McCutcheon said she decided to get evaluated after spending more than a year thinking about it and researching kidney donation.

"I knew that Charlie and I have the same blood type which is the first step of many for being a match," McCutcheon said. "There were several things that helped me make the decision. Since knowing Charlie I started working in the medical field where I get to see how living with renal failure and living on dialysis impacts your life and quality of life. Seeing this helped me see the long term effects that this can have on someone's life if they don't get a transplant."

McCutcheon said, she was not nervous at all and was confident in her decision. She said, she felt like she was well informed on everything that would happen, but she was nervous for Charlie because he has a much longer road to recovery.

"The thing I love most about Charlie is that he can talk to anyone anywhere and put a smile on their face," McCutcheon said. "Charlie and I had a really awesome bond before this process. I think after we both recover and in the coming years, we will definitely develop an even closer bond."

Erbland said, she tried to talk McCutcheon out of the donation 100 times.

"I was like 'you are 20 and have your whole life ahead of you,'" Erbland said. "But once Gabby has something in her head, you can't talk her out of it. It made me worry for her too. I love Gaby."

Erbland said, up until the moment Gaby's kidney was removed, she still was not sure if the transplant would actually happen.

"You just never know," Erbland said. "They have to have blood work done all the time, and at any point in time, the antibodies could have not reacted well together and that is up to a week before. It is weird how the body works and it could have all just been called off."

According to Erbland, when she would question McCutcheon about why she wanted to go through with the donation she said ,"I only need one kidney, I can do this, I'm going to do it."

Now that Charlie has Gaby's kidney, the family starts a new journey. One without dialysis. There are no more tubes, and finally they are saying goodbye to his port.

Erbland said this next chapter is scary because the body could reject the kidney at any point.

Now that Charlie has a new kidney, he is still living life with a smile and a positive attitude. He will visit the hospital twice a week for the next year, but it is the little things he is most looking forward to, sleepovers with his brother and sister, swimming in the pool and most importantly, saying goodbye to his port.

As for McCutcheon, she said if she had another extra kidney she would do it all over again.

March is National Kidney Month. For more information about becoming a donor visit kidney.org

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.