Kids Corner Preschool

Nursery - Ms. Kayla

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden and I am 9 months old. This year for Christmas I would love a train or some trucks, or a large foam play set! P.S. I've been really good this year!

Love, Hayden May

Dear Santa,

I've been way nicer than my brothers this year. For Christmas I would like linkimals, comfy clothes, an activity table and a baby doll.

Love, Arizona Peo

Dear Santa,

My name is Cameron and I am almost ONE years old. I have been so good this year. For my first Christmas I would like, trucks, dinosaurs, and a cool ball pit.

Love, Cameron

Toddlers - Ms. Eva

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and am excited to be writing you! I like little people and Barbie dolls. I also enjoy a good book or two. My brother and I will put out some milk and cookies for you.

Love, Caroline Ann Bellew

Dear Santa,

Bug toys, large building blocks, books with (tough materials) would be relaly happy any of those. Thank you.

Love, Carlos

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are you? I have been very good all year. May I please have cocomelon toys? Can my sister and brother have something too, they have been so nice to me all year. I will have cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer too!

Love, Conner Parson

Two's Class - Ms. Cheyenne

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. For Christmas this year I would like cars and trucks. I really like dinosaurs.

Love, Jax Aldridge

Dear Santa,

I want lots of Paw Patrol cars and stuffed animals. I also like some Mickey too.

Love, Mason Barry

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl. I would love a new baby doll. I would like a Santa toy. I would like some barbies. I want a new bike.

Love, Avianna

Dear Santa,

I would like a barbie doll, a power wheels truck and blanket. I have really tried to be good this year.

Love, Laynee

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a big truck and more farm toys. Thank you.

Love, Riggs Johnson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a toy tractor with a trailor, a book and a cocomelon toy.

Love, Brycen Kinneman

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophia and I am 2 years old. This year I have been really good and I would really love some barbies, toys, JoJo shoes, and a pretty hat. P.S. please tell the elves "Hi" for me.

Love, Sophia Tessaro

Preschool Class - Ms. Jackie and Ms. Melissa

Dear Santa,

Bring me some dinosaurs please. I would also like a porcupine, a new car for daddy and a truck for me and a Santa toy. I been super good and save some of my toys for other kids. And I like all the super heros.

Love, Arley Dean Bellew

Dear Santa,

I have tried really hard to be good this year. I really would like a new bike and bike hat. I want some new Chase toys. My Dozer wants a new bone. My sister Leighton would love a new Barbie. My Mommy would like some new make-up. My Daddy wants new tools. I will leave you some, cookies and hot chocolate. I will your reindeer some candy canes.

Love, Leeland Davis

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I really want a new bike. I would like some barbies. My brother Leeland would like a new big bike. My Mommy needs new makeup and nails. My Daddy would like tools and a hat. My Dodo needs a new bone. I will leave you some cookies and hot chocolate. I will leave your reindeer some candy canes.

Love, Leighton Davis

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa, I have been a good boy this year. Our tree is decorated all pretty for you to see. When you come will you bring me a toy truck and trailer? Also will you bring my sissy a toy Barbie? My brother Landon would like a toy race car. I will leave cookies and milk for you. When you come our dogs may bark at you but they won't bite. Will you leave them a little something too?

Love, Nolan Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a tractor with a trailer. I want a desk and I want a calendar for Christmas. I want power rangers a gold one and more colors power rangers.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I would love to have barbies, hatchimals, glow fairy, a new bike please, a barbie house. I would also like a baby doll, Barbie Camper, more hatchimals, Santa figurine, and a cloud toy for my baby Drax. Thank you.

Love, Jessa Foster

Dear Santa,

I would like a t-rex, a truck and some cars. A big bouncy ball-a blue one. A big football and a little one. I also would like a new tablet and coloring books. Catboy toy and paw patrol. P.S. Mommy and I will be making cookies to put out for you with a glass of milk! We are so excited for you to come visit! Merry Christmas!

Love, Lynden Hodge

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I really like barbies and baby dolls. I also like Princess Poppy from Trolls. I want a new bike. I will leave you some milk and cookies. Please bring my Noah and my Parker something nice, and Mommy and Daddy.

Love, Emory Oatman

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good girl this year. I would like new babies for me and sissy. I also like barbies. I would like a new bike the same as sissies. I will leave you some milk and cookies. P.S. bring something nice for my Parker and Noah also, and Mommy and Daddy.

Love, Ensley Oatman

Dear Santa,

I've been really good this year. For Christmas this year I would like a toy T-Rex. I would also like Hot Wheels, a toy plane and a red Mandalorian action figure.

Love, August Peo

Dear Santa,

I was good this year. This year for Christmas I would like a toy stegosaurus. I would also like a toy skyline car and Venomized Captain America action figure.

Love, Obi Peo

Dear Santa,

I would like a remote control robot with wings and jets, a new bike also a new dino car holder, new toy cars, little motorcycle, remote control race car track. Thank you.

Love, Abel Rogers

Dear Santa,

I would like PJ masks toys. I want cat boy, Luna girl, ninjo lino. Thank you Santa.

Love, Gracelyn S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylin and I am 4 years old. This year I have been really good and I would really love some, JoJo dolls, JoJo bows, JoJo shoes, new toys. P.S. please tell Mrs. Claus "Hi" for me!

Love, Kaylin Tessavo

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie dream house and a blue happy napper. I have been really good this year, especially to my little cousins. I will leave cookies and strawberry milk and something special for the reindeer.

Love, Charlee Jane Watson

