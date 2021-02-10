The last two weeks students at Fredericktown Intermediate School put a focus on kindness and making it count.
"Kindness Counts is an activity that Mrs. Tracy King and myself came up with to participate in The Great Kindness Challenge which is Jan. 25 to 29," FIS Counselor Rachelle Parson said. " We thought it would be a good idea to spread kindness through our school with giving the students a challenge of doing acts of kindness and then writing the act on a heart. We then take the hearts and displayed them on a hallway that is seen by all."
Parson said, they thought the hall would be the best so everyone could see and get ideas for themselves to spread kindness. She said Kindness Counts was cut short due to snow so it was continued into National School Counselor Week, Feb. 1 to 5.
"One of my favorite 'hearts' was someone volunteered to help," Parson said. "That was one thing that I wanted students to get from this exercise. I wanted them to feel comfortable to get out of their comfort zone and spread kindness. I also wanted the students to realize that we can spread kindness in so many ways, and it is simple to be kind."
Parson said common "hearts" included holding doors for fellow students or teachers and picking up trash around the school.
"I would say some of my favorites would be giving ketchup to someone that forgot to grab theirs and being kind to them and making them happy," Parson said. "I believe that the kids are really having fun with this. They look forward to seeing their heart on the wall and choosing what act they are going to do and put on the card."
Parson said the idea was mainly King's.
"She approached me about a way that we could participate in The Great Kindness Challenge, so we thought about some different ways that we could get the students involved," Parson said. "We came up with displaying the acts, so the students can get ideas to spread kindness themselves."
Parson said the kindness wall has been important for the kids because they realize now how simple it is to spread a simple act of kindness. She said the students are rewarded with showing that they have accomplished something on the wall.
FIS chose to continue The Kindness Challenge as part of their National School Counselor Week celebration. The school also gave some friendly notes during morning announcements and students joined in on celebrating their counselor.
"I have received several sweet cards from students and they helped Mrs. King with a heartfelt video for Facebook," Parson said. "It makes you realize that you are touching someone's life and the work that you put in is being seen."
Parson said she gets cute notes for students all year long but they have really been gifting her with sweet cards this week.
"The district has said some very nice things and showed their appreciation to us through texts, emails and Facebook posts that make you realize that your work is noticed," Parson said. "I work with a great group of school counselors at Fredericktown School District. I rely a lot on my team and the help they each provide me throughout the year. The work of a school counselor is difficult at times, but yet so rewarding when you get to see the students smile when their day is turned around."
