The last two weeks students at Fredericktown Intermediate School put a focus on kindness and making it count.

"Kindness Counts is an activity that Mrs. Tracy King and myself came up with to participate in The Great Kindness Challenge which is Jan. 25 to 29," FIS Counselor Rachelle Parson said. " We thought it would be a good idea to spread kindness through our school with giving the students a challenge of doing acts of kindness and then writing the act on a heart. We then take the hearts and displayed them on a hallway that is seen by all."

Parson said, they thought the hall would be the best so everyone could see and get ideas for themselves to spread kindness. She said Kindness Counts was cut short due to snow so it was continued into National School Counselor Week, Feb. 1 to 5.

"One of my favorite 'hearts' was someone volunteered to help," Parson said. "That was one thing that I wanted students to get from this exercise. I wanted them to feel comfortable to get out of their comfort zone and spread kindness. I also wanted the students to realize that we can spread kindness in so many ways, and it is simple to be kind."

Parson said common "hearts" included holding doors for fellow students or teachers and picking up trash around the school.