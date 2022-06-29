 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kinkead among award winners at CMU

Mikayla Kinkead was one of nearly 100 students honored with one or more academic awards at the end of the 2021-22 school year at Central Methodist University.

Kinkead, of Fredericktown, earned the following honor: Helen Puckett Thogmorton Award for Excellence in Music.

Students earning awards were honored by their respective academic departments and were recognized in the program for the May commencement ceremony.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master's, bachelor's and associate's degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.

