Kitchen fire leaves house 'unlivable'

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire call at 2:50 p.m., Feb. 21 at 1249 County Road 211.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, upon arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the gables. He said they made entry into the home and found a fire in the kitchen area.

"The fire appeared to be a grease fire from cooking," Clark said. "The fire was contained to the room of origin with smoke damage throughout the home."

Clark said an occupant was taken to the hospital with apparent burns to the hands.

The department was at the scene for an hour and ten minutes.

Clark said the home suffered severe damage and is not livable.

The Fredericktown Fire Department was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madison County EMS and Black River Electric Cooperative.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.