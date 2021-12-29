Knights of Columbus Drive raises funds for Madison County Sheltered Workshop

In October of 2021, the 50th Annual Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities was held by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus Councils. This drive formerly known as "Tootsie Roll Drive" was held in October this year by Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321.

The donations collected have been distributed locally to Madison County Sheltered Workshop, Missouri Special Olympics, and a portion to Cardinal Glennon Autistic Center which is supported state wide by Knights of Columbus Councils.

We the Knights of Columbus, Council 1321 of Fredericktown would like to thank the people and businesses of this community for your donations and support during the drive this year.

