 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knights of Columbus Drive raises funds for Madison County Sheltered Workshop

  • 0
Knights of Columbus Drive raises funds for Madison County Sheltered Workshop

Ray Allgier (right), chairman of the Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321 drive for persons with developmental disabilities, presents a check to Scott Bates, director of the Madison County Sheltered Workshop.

 Alan Kopitsky

In October of 2021, the 50th Annual Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities was held by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus Councils. This drive formerly known as "Tootsie Roll Drive" was held in October this year by Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321.

The donations collected have been distributed locally to Madison County Sheltered Workshop, Missouri Special Olympics, and a portion to Cardinal Glennon Autistic Center which is supported state wide by Knights of Columbus Councils. 

We the Knights of Columbus, Council 1321 of Fredericktown would like to thank the people and businesses of this community for your donations and support during the drive this year. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Madison Medical Center, the Madison County Health Department and the Fredericktown School District are partnering together to offer some fun a…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Kaleb Dean Francis, 32, of Fredericktown to Angela Renee Keith, 38, of FredericktownJames Martin Snell Jr., 31, of Fredericktown to Jennetta M…

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone, 76, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 16, 1945 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Terry and Juanita …

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, died Wednesday December 15, 2021, at his home. He was born September 8, 1932, in Harrod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News