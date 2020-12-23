 Skip to main content
Knights of Columbus raises funds for Madison County Sheltered Workshop
Knights of Columbus raises funds for Madison County Sheltered Workshop

  • Updated
k of c donation

Ray Allgier (right), chairman of the Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321 drive for developmental disabilities,  presents a check to Scott Bates, director of the Madison County Sheltered Workshop.

 Alan Kopitsky

The 49th Annual Drive for Persons with Developmental Disabilities held in October by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus Councils. This drive formerly known as "Tootsie Roll Drive" was held in October this year by Fredericktown Knights of Columbus Council 1321.

The donations collected have been distributed locally to Madison County Sheltered Workshop, Missouri Special Olympics, and a portion to Cardinal Glennon Autistic Center which is supported state-wide by Knights of Columbus Councils.

We the Knights of Columbus, Council 1321 of Fredericktown would like to thank the people and businesses of this community for your donations and support during the drive this year.

