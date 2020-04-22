Know resources before coronavirus hits your farm or agribusiness

• Add liquidity. Survive to thrive later. Use the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), available through your lender. PPP is open to farmers and the application is simple. Funding is limited, so do not wait until it is too late.

• Anticipate that markets may get chaotic. Processing plants may shut down temporarily to sanitize if workers test positive for the virus. Stay flexible on market timing.

Additionally, you can take measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

• Physical distancing. Maintain a physical separation of at least 6 feet. Divide workers and family members into teams that do not mix.

• Succession planning. Make sure your business can run without you. Do the legal paperwork to make clear who is second in charge to write checks, sign papers and make decisions.

• Keep a “closed herd” of people on the farm. Discourage on-site visitors and deliveries. Minimize face-to-face meetings. Disinfect shared areas and equipment.

MU Extension Labor and Workforce Development director Rob Russell recommends reviewing programs that may help businesses and workers during these challenging times. These programs include: