Kolby Krieger signed with Three Rivers College this spring to be part of the 2019-20 Raider Rodeo Herd.
"Kolby may be young, but he will bring a lot of experience to the team," Three Rivers College Head Rodeo Coach Chad Phipps said. "We look forward to having a talented kid on the roping end.
Phipps said the team recruits from all over, but that he had heard about Krieger several years ago.
"We talked last year and I told him we definitely wanted him to join our team and that was how it started," Phipps said. "He has a great set of roping skills and should be a threat for a National title."
Being the youngest on the team does not seem to worry Krieger at all as he prepares to share what he knows and learn as much as he can from the experience.
"It feels just like yesterday that I was in middle school," Krieger said. "Once I went homeschooling, it all went really fast. Now I'm moved away and following my own path. It's pretty cool for sure."
Krieger said the pressure is definitely nerve racking and the whole experience is something different that he has never done before.
"I do think this will be a little more of a challenge for him and for me as a coach because college rodeo is not just about rodeo," Phipps said. "It is about getting an education and starting your adulting life. In my opinion, rodeo is just the bonus that helps you get this education."
Krieger said it will be an adjustment going back to the classroom but that he is ready to put in the work and show his parents all the hard work was worth it.
"I go over a lot about life being about choices and that every choice you make has a consequence," Phipps said. "You will not always make the right choices all the time but you can guarantee the choice you make will have consequences that will catch up to you sooner or later. That being said I don't think Kolby will have any problems adjusting to the age thing."
Phipps said he believes Krieger has the ability to go places in the sport of rodeo.
"At this age this is the time to start to go big time, if you want to," Phipps said. "As long as he keeps challenging himself and doesn't get complacent then he will do just fine and make it as far as he wants to in the sport."
Phipps said he will be looking for him and his roping partner to be major players for their team the next few years.
"It's really cool to be part of the team and it is really going to help me grow for sure," Krieger said. "I could not have done this without my parents, they have been a major part of my success. It was definitely hard for them to let me leave and go to work, and their support means a lot to me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.