When you think of Labor Day, what do you really think about? A day off from work? Catching up on labor chores around the house? A long weekend so maybe either going somewhere or doing something different? Just relaxing and taking life easy? A family barbecue?
Maybe mothers, who have been pregnant, think about the 9 months they carried their children and then the actual "labor" they went through to deliver. For some it was a long, difficult time. For others, it was smooth sailing.
Maybe some consider the long laborious hours they spent beside the bed of a sick or dying loved one. Watching as your loved one slowly slips away from you is tedious and difficult. We wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, but still it requires love and patience better known as "a labor of love."
Laboring on a job that we can’t seem to conquer. Possibly working to obtain a new level of education or job promotion can be taxing and laboring.
Some of these things we set upon ourselves to make us feel or look better in our surroundings. (I’m not saying promotions and higher education are not worthy of attaining. They are, but not to the point of making our lives more difficult.)
I can’t help but wonder if we ever consider the fact of how blessed we are to have the opportunities we already have. There are millions around the world who have little to nothing. No jobs, no clean water, no homes in which to live and enjoy, no medical resources, very little to eat; yet we complain because repair work is being done on a road and we have to take a different route to work. Or the tv service is out because of a problem. The electricity isn’t working because of a storm. We are inconvenienced because some little something or someone has made an adjustment to our normal routines and we don’t want to be bothered with making new plans.
Let us be more grateful for the fact that we have jobs, safe homes, food to eat, abilities and opportunities to work, and share with others. Certainly, there are always things that can be improved, but we have the privileges and opportunities to make a difference in our "labors of love." Happy Labor Day!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.