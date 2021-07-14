 Skip to main content
Lake Wappapello State Park hosts public information meeting July 24
Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Lake Wappapello State Park July 24. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. at the park office.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Lake Wappapello State Park is located at Highway 172, Williamsville. For more information about the meeting, contact the park at 573-297-3232.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

