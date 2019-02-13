Try 1 month for 99¢
LANDTRANSFERs
  • WD: Alan Peterson & wife Et al to Alan Peterson & wife
  • WD: Timothy Head & Joseph Boyer to Dwayne Gipson & wife
  • QCD: Susan Jane Mills to Susan Jane Mills
  • Ben Deed: Susan Jane Mills to Elizabeth Bogert
  • QCD: Wallace Lawrence Smith to Wallace L Smith & Bailey Smith
  • WD: Swinford Properties LLC to Gregory A Becker, Trustee
  • QCD: Margie Lee Pippin Trustee to Timothy E Pippin & wife
  • WD: Fritz Whitmer Jr & wife to Brewen Properties LLC
  • WD: Wilbur D Steininger & wife to William H Steininger & wife
  • QCD: Terry James Russell & wife to Terry James Russell & wife Trustees
  • QCD: Barbara Cowling to Partricia Harwell

