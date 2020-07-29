Large Tomato Grown Locally
Large Tomato Grown Locally

Jean Cantrell was proud to bring this beauty into the Democrat News, last week. It is a 1-1/2-pound Cherokee Purple tomato grown in Danny Burns' garden.
