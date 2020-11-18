Law, order, and investigations

In addition to these court challenges, we must demand investigations into every allegation of voter fraud to restore American’s trust in our elections. There is no other way. It seems like every day we hear of another instance of potential fraud, including discrepancies in data collected from electronic voting machines. For that reason, last week, I sent a letter to Attorney General Barr requesting he open investigations into credible allegations of voter fraud. Subsequently, Barr announced the Department of Justice would do just that.

However, I would be remiss if I did not say this could have been prevented. In August, I introduced legislation, the Integrity of Our Elections Act, to ensure only U.S. citizens who are eligible to vote receive a ballot for a federal election. Specifically, the chief state election official of each state would have been required to certify that recipients of mail-in or absentee ballots are living, citizens, and eligible to vote. This seems common sense, but Nancy Pelosi refused to give the legislation a vote on the House Floor. Instead, she introduced legislation that would federalize U.S. elections and require states to allow early voting, limit ID requirements, allow same-day registration, and the list goes on. These are the exact polices that have undermined the integrity of this election and led people to question the outcome.

Please know, I will continue to monitor investigations being conducted by the Department of Justice to ensure we get to the bottom of any wrongdoing that occurred during this year’s presidential election. The President and the American people are right to demand to know the way this election was conducted was transparent and the outcome is accurate.

