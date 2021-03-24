Lawmakers introduce Timely Mental Health for Foster Youth Act

“We must do everything we can to support young people who are facing mental health challenges," Casey said. "The Timely Mental Health for Foster Youth Act will provide a clear road map to help address the mental health needs of children in foster care and establish supports that will set them on a path of success. This bipartisan legislation is a step towards giving all children a fair opportunity in life.”

“I am committed to making sure children in foster care are provided the services they need, including behavioral health care," said Stabenow, co-chair of the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth. "This bipartisan bill will expand mental health services for these children so they are given the support they need to succeed as they grow into adulthood.".

“Foster youth are five times more likely to suffer from trauma and PTSD, but many do not have access to the mental health care or support network they need," Lawrence said. "Now more than ever, Congress must step up as this pandemic has increased the challenges that children in foster care face. I have extended family members who have experienced the foster care system, so this issue is very important and personal to me. I’m proud to work across the aisle and across the Capitol with Senator Blunt to introduce this much-needed mental health legislation and support our foster youth.”