Layni Kinkead first at State FFA Convention

Layni Kinkead from the Fredericktown FFA Chapter received first place in FFA Outdoor Recreation Proficiency Award at the 2022 Missouri State FFA Convention.

Layni is the daughter of Sam Kinkead and Gwen Hughes. Her advisors are Mike Graham, Laura Bittle, and Rusty Allgier.

In FFA, Kinkead has attended state and national conventions. She is currently serving as Fredericktown FFA Secretary. She has attended local and state motivational leadership conferences and FFA Camp. She has competed in numerous public speaking events, career and leadership development events, and Parliamentary Procedure team.

Kinkead’s Supervised Agricultural Experience began when she began working at Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center in 2019. During her time at Pinecrest, Layni has moved into a variety of leadership roles and has worked across a variety of jobs across the camp. She has been instrumental in helping to handle the large groups that come to Pinecrest Camp and Conference Center throughout the year. Pinecrest offers aquatics, archery, mini golf and sports fields. She ensures that each cabin is clean for incoming residents and that guests are entertained and stay safe.

In addition to FFA, Kinkead is a member of the FHS Gold Dusters; Beta Club; and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She is member of Meadow Heights Church. Layni plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University to earn a degree in Early Childhood Education.

Proficiency awards recognize FFA members who excel as agricultural entrepreneurs, employees or volunteers while gaining hands-on career experience. Outdoor recreation is one of 48 proficiency award areas recognized at the state level. This award is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Missouri FFA has 25,626 members representing 353 chapters. The national organization has more than 735,000 members representing 8,817 chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

