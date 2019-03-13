Fredericktown Elementary and Fredericktown Intermediate Schools have been recognized as Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished Schools for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities through PLTW Launch.
Only 13 Missouri schools received this award through the PLTW Launch Program and just 214 across the United States recognized. Even when expanding to include other PLTW categories such as Gateway, High School and District the schools are still two out of just 426 PLTW schools across the country.
Farmington Middle School also made the 2018-19 Distinguished School list in the Gateway category.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement through their PLTW programs.
But, what is PLTW? Fredericktown Intermediate School Principal Nickey Reutzel said it creates an engaging classroom environment and allows students to develop and apply skills by exploring real-world challenges.
"It includes lessons in computer science, engineering and biomedical science," Reutzel said. "Students not only learn technical skills but also learn to solve problems, think critically and creatively, communicate and collaborate."
Fredericktown Elementary School Principal Joe Clauser said PLTW engages students in hands-on experiences that make learning meaningful.
"They have built houses using different materials to determine which method would withstand the most wind, and they have learned coding to think logically and written step-by-step directions to accomplish a task," Clauser said. "This has increased engagement which keeps them excited and eager to learn."
Fredericktown Intermediate School third grade teacher Lindsey Jenkins said each module presents a problem to students providing background knowledge and the tools needed to solve the presented problem.
"The students appreciate the style of these lessons as it is very hands on and allows them to use what they know and their own creativity to solve problems," Jenkins said. "There is also a growth mindset aspect as you teach students that failure is okay and how they can build upon failure to be successful."
Jenkins said she appreciates the addition of PLTW in the school's science curriculum.
"It is not the only thing I use to teach science, but it definitely allows me to provide in-depth content and investigative strategies in my classroom," Jenkins said. "My students can think outside the box much better than before with the use of PLTW."
Jenkins said once her students get past the "failure is not bad" feeling, they understand how much better they can think and solve problems with little to no assistance from adults.
"PLTW allows for the teacher to be more hands off instead of spoon feeding them information in order to learn," Jenkins said. "I appreciate how much our district is invested in teaching our students innovative content through the use of PLTW."
Jenkins said the Fredericktown School District works very hard to provide the best resources to students, and she believes PLTW is one of those worthwhile programs which truly helps shape the minds of the students.
"It feels great to know that our district provides our students with learning opportunities that broaden their knowledge base and understanding of conceptual challenges," Reutzel said. "It takes a learning community to make this successful."
Clauser said the teachers work hard to make learning exciting and interesting and PLTW has been a great addition to their list of resources.
"It's an honor for our building to receive this recognition," Clauser said. "It wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our staff. Classroom teachers and our computer lab teachers have bought into PLTW and are excited about using it to meet our science curriculum needs."
Clauser said the teachers love making learning fun for the students, and that passion translates into increased interest and excitement in the classroom.
"This award shows our district's dedication to providing relative and meaningful lessons in science, mathematics, technology and engineering," Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said "Giving our students opportunities that mirror changes and advancements in our society gives them the basis and background for possible future employment in these fields."
This is Fredericktown Intermediate School's second time receiving this recognition. The first was in 2017-18.
