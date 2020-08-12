Learn about Missouri's bees at August 14 MDC virtual program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 400 species of bees can be found in Missouri and the populations of a number of these species are in trouble. That’s concerning because these bees provide a number of benefits to humans.

People wanting to learn more about the variety of bees found in Missouri and how to attract these valuable insects to their yards can get information at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Hotel for Bees.”

This online program will be 2-2:30 p.m., Aug. 14 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at: