Learn about the benefits of tree leaves at Aug. 20 MDC program

Except for when they turn color in autumn or drop prematurely due to a tree disease, leaves on a tree go largely unnoticed. However, these well-known, but often under-appreciated tree parts have benefits for both trees and people.

People can learn more about the importance of leaves at Missouri Department of Conservation’s free program “Nature Art: Painted Leaves.” This program will be from 6-8 p.m., Aug. 20 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, located at 2289 County Park Dr. This program is for ages 12 and up and is limited to six people. People can register at:

At this program, Cape Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler will discuss the functions and many shapes of leaves. After this, participants will use actual leaves to create painted art. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. Everyone will touch only their own art.

People get more information on this program and other events at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center by calling 573-290-5218. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding both virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

