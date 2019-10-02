June McCombs is one of my 4-H Youth who I would like to spotlight her efforts in this season's county fairs. She is an example of the 4-H slogan, “Learn by doing.” She has shown off her skills in the St. Francois and SEMO District fairs.
Below is what she had to say:
"My name is June McCombs. I live on a small farm in Fredericktown, Missouri with my family and together we raise registered Charolais cattle. This is my second year in 4-H, and I have also been in Clover kids since I was five. For the 2018-19 year I participated in the Beef, Horses and Arts and Crafts projects.
"My 4-H Beef Leader, Kayla Wagner demonstrated and helped us learn showmanship skills. We learned dos and don’ts when showing cattle. I have also learned how to tie and untie my calf correctly. Another skill I learned this year is how to correctly blow dry a show cow for the fair.
"For the 2019 show year, I showed Dorothy, Ethal and Lucey. We showed at the St. Francis County Fair. Dorothy placed second, Ethal and Lucey both placed first in their class. For the first time, my family and I traveled to the SEMO Fair to show in the Register Charolais Association. Dorothy Placed second. Ethal won first place in Intermediate Division. Lucey won Reserve in Class and Reserve in the Intermediate Division. Lucey and Ethal also won first in the pair heifer class.
"Please come and watch me show at the Madison County Fair."
