Learn how to prepare raccoon pelts at Cape Nature Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raccoon trapping, which is part of Missouri’s furbearer season which begins Nov. 15, is a winter tradition in some parts of Missouri. This activity provides income through the sale of pelts – but in order to sell the fur, you have to know how to skin the animal and prepare the hide.

People who want to learn more about how to prepare a raccoon pelt should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Trapping: Raccoon Skinning, Fleshing, and Stretching” on Sept. 26 at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This free program, which will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., is designed for ages 16 and up. People can register for this program at:

As has been in the case in many parts of the country, Missouri’s raccoon numbers have experienced a dramatic increase in recent years. Even for those who don’t hunt or trap and are merely trying to solve raccoon problems on their property, knowing how to prepare a pelt can add a financial bonus to solving a nuisance wildlife issue.