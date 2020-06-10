Learn to make cheese

Swane said all types of cheeses can be made at home some of which can be aged.

"I love the curd stage, when the curds and whey separate from each other," Swane said. "The science of cheesemaking is a great learning tool."

The two show all the steps from start to finish in their video showing not only is cheesemaking fun and rewarding, but it is also quick and easy.

The full tutorial video can be watched on the Ozark Regional Library System Facebook page. Those who comment on the video post will be placed in a raffle to win a cheese kit of their own.

The drawing will take place June 17. If you would like to have a direct link to the video post sent to you contact the Ozark Regional Library at 573-783-2120

Swane said they will have more classes in the future.

"It's great to open the door to new experiences for our communities," Swane said. "This was designed as an encore program because the first two cheesemaking programs were such a hit, and it suited an online format."

Watch the Ozark Regional Library Facebook page for future classes.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

