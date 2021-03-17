Learning about antlers at jewelry class

Antler shed hunting is also a great way to make memories and spend time with your loved ones. Bradshaw's daughter likes to join her when she goes out searching.

"My most memorable shed hunting story would be getting my daughter hooked on it," Bradshaw said. "She was 3 years old at the time and found her first shed antler."

Bradshaw said, after they found the first shed they looked around the area and found the other side.

"She now has a set of sheds from the same deer," Bradshaw said. "She now loves to tag along and look for sheds."

Bradshaw said you can hunt shed antlers on Missouri Department of Conservation Areas. She said there are some places that you cannot remove anything including shed antlers such as Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Puxico, Missouri.

"Antlers normally occur only in males and are formed and shed each year," Bradshaw said. "There are not many restrictions on hunting shed antlers, however, if you find antlers still attached to a deer skull, you would need to contact your local conservation agent and get a disposition."

Bradshaw said antler growth starts in April or May. According to MDC late Dec. to mid Feb. is prime time for Missouri bucks to shed their antlers.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366

