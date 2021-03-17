Learning about antlers at jewelry class

The Missouri Department of Conservation held an Antler Jewelry Class, March 10 at the Madison County MU Extension Office.
Those in attendance learned about antlers, horns and shed hunting, and each made a beautiful necklace or earrings out of antler slivers.
"The Missouri Department of Conservation focuses on protecting and managing the fish, forest and wildlife resources of the state," Conservation Educator Sara Bradshaw said. "The Antler Jewelry program falls into the wildlife category as we talk about deer and their antlers and ways to use them."
Bradshaw said antlers are found on cervids, made of bone, are typically branched, and are shed every year while horns which are found on bovids, made of a bony core, are not branched and are a permanent part of the animal.
"An antler will grow each year, covered in a velvet skin, and will harden into bone by fall," Bradshaw said. "Bucks will use their antlers as weapons to show dominance."
Bradshaw said the possibilities are unlimited for what you can make with shed antlers or even antlers from deer you harvest.
"Many people use them for decoration in their homes, jewelry such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets rings, wreaths, basket handles, bottle openers, key rings, buttons, drawer pulls, salt and pepper shakers, hiking stick handles, coat/hat racks, chandeliers, flower arrangements, knives, anything you can think of," Bradshaw said.
Antler shed hunting is also a great way to make memories and spend time with your loved ones. Bradshaw's daughter likes to join her when she goes out searching.
"My most memorable shed hunting story would be getting my daughter hooked on it," Bradshaw said. "She was 3 years old at the time and found her first shed antler."
Bradshaw said, after they found the first shed they looked around the area and found the other side.
"She now has a set of sheds from the same deer," Bradshaw said. "She now loves to tag along and look for sheds."
Bradshaw said you can hunt shed antlers on Missouri Department of Conservation Areas. She said there are some places that you cannot remove anything including shed antlers such as Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Puxico, Missouri.
"Antlers normally occur only in males and are formed and shed each year," Bradshaw said. "There are not many restrictions on hunting shed antlers, however, if you find antlers still attached to a deer skull, you would need to contact your local conservation agent and get a disposition."
Bradshaw said antler growth starts in April or May. According to MDC late Dec. to mid Feb. is prime time for Missouri bucks to shed their antlers.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366