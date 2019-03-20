The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library is buzzing with events in the coming weeks.
A fan favorite, Ozobots, is making its return at 10 a.m., March 30. These small robots are easy, fun to command and make it easy for people of all ages to learn coding. Ozobots recognize color and color sequences meaning all participants need to know is how to draw a line.
Fredericktown native and previous youth librarian Shaen Pogue Mehl will be visiting her hometown at 4 p.m., April 4 to talk about "Waves of Doubt," a cozy mystery she co-wrote with her mother-in-law, Nancy Mehl.
Also in April, the library has some fun events for children ages six to eleven. At 10 a.m., April 6 kids will learn to play games their grandparents and great grandparents played such as Red Light-Green Light, What's the Time, Mr. Wolf, Sevens, Toe to Toe, Jump Rope with Rhymes, Mother May I, and Hopscotch during "Historical Children's Games."
The library will also be the host of poet Phillip Howerton at 6:30 p.m., April 18. Howerton will give a program on a book he is the editor of entitled "The Literature of the Ozarks: an Anthology."
For more information on upcoming events at the library visit ozarkregional.org
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.