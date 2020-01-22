{{featured_button_text}}

All adults are welcome to join the Learning Zone Community Book Club, every other Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Fredericktown Intermediate School.

The Book Club welcomes all adults to join the group in reading and discussing great books.

The Book Club Leader is Katelyn Pense and the meeting dates will be Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 3, March 17 and March 31.

Watch the Fredericktown Intermediate School Facebook page for more information.

