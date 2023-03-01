Pense Brothers Drilling Company has employed thousands of locals over its 60 years in operation. These employees, along with the support of the community, made the company known around the country for its success in the drilling industry.

Unfortunately, with land drilling in the United States decreasing drastically since 2015, it is with heavy hearts the owners made the difficult decision to close the doors.

The company was founded by Ronald and Clifford Pense in October of 1962, with just the two of them and one cable-tool rig. Over the years, it grew to become one of the biggest employers in Madison County, at its peak employing more than 250 people and running more than 20 rigs.

Pense Brothers Drilling Company’s success can be attributed to the Pense brothers’ hard work, tremendous foresight, and the dedication of their employees.

In the early years of the company, Ronald and Clifford did exploration drilling in the southeast Missouri lead and zinc fields. They drilled exploratory holes for mining companies in the “New Lead Belt,” the area from Viburnum into Reynolds County. By 1964-65, the company had five drill rigs and 10-12 employees.

In the next ten years, it continued to grow, and so did the workforce. The company began serving the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas in the mid-1970s and opened an office in Oklahoma in 1978. The company managed to get more and more work out of state due to its association with area mines.

The shop in Fredericktown (on Newberry Street) opened in 1980, and as it expanded over the years, so did its business interests. The company purchased Madison County Oil in 1982 and B&W Machine Shop in September 1988. Then, in 1990, operations expanded into Utah and Colorado.

In August 1991, an office was opened in Alabama, and since 1992, Pense Brothers had been drilling methane gas wells in Colorado and New Mexico, adding Indiana to the list in December 1995.

Over the years, Pense Brothers Drilling Company has become renowned for its modern equipment and cost-effective drilling methods. Its operators have developed a time-saving technique for recovery of coal samples.

With services including vent holes, core drilling, monitor wells, and more, some of the largest oil and gas producers in the United States have used Pense Brothers’ services.

The owners of the company credit its success to the many dedicated employees, some serving more than 40 years with the company, who in the words of Ronald Pense, “get the job done.”

Pense Brothers has always been a family-operated business, with Clifford and Ronald having three generations of family working below them. Clifford and Ronald’s brother Robert Pense also worked alongside his brothers until he passed away in 1980.

Since the announcement was made, in October, the company has held on to as many employees as it could, with several wanting to hold on until the last piece of equipment is gone.

The owners said, the employees are, and always will be, the greatest asset of Pense Brothers Drilling. When the decision to close down operations was finalized, the biggest concern was the livelihood of the people who mean the most to them.

It has been reported, that many of the employees have already found new employment or have received offers.

The owners said, all of its employees are high equality candidates with a strong work ethic and that is something which is always in demand. They are happy to see so many find employment locally.

The company has been a local success story, and its closure is a significant loss to the community.

The legacy of Pense Brothers Drilling Company will live on in the memories of the people it has served and the employees who have dedicated their lives to the business. Ronald and Clifford Pense built an empire, providing jobs for many generations of their family, and helping to put Fredericktown on the map. Unfortunately, the brothers have passed, but to this day their hard work and dedication have made a lasting impact on the world of drilling.