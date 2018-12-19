This week Congressman Jason Smith (MO-08) introduced H.R. 7253, the Remove Extraneous Measures that Obstruct Value and Efficiency (REMOVE) Act, designed to improve the Medicare program to benefit seniors.
“For too long, Washington has inundated hospitals and health care providers seeing Medicare patients with ineffective and non-essential red tape,” said Congressman Smith. “It’s time we move away from this failing approach and allow doctors to spend more time with their patients and less time doing paperwork.”
Congressman Smith’s bill will benefit seniors by removing the unnecessary Washington rules for Medicare providers that require hospitals and doctors to spend more time and resources on administrative matters instead of treating patients. These requirements are especially burdensome for rural hospitals, where resources are already stretched thin.
“Hospitals and health care providers are drowning in regulations, rules, guidelines, mandates, and more all piled on by Washington,” said Dr. Don James of the Phelps County Regional Medical Center. “I thank Congressman Smith for introducing the REMOVE Act to get rid of unnecessary red tape so seniors can receive more efficient, patient-focused care.”
